UL softball coach Gerry Glasco says his 2021 Ragin’ Cajuns might be the oldest team in the history of college softball.

With that age comes so many potential benefits for his fourth team as UL’s head coach.

Not only is it seasoned, but it’s deep.

Not only is it deep, but it’s mature.

Not only is it mature, but it’s really fast … Glasco says the fastest one he’s had yet.

Perhaps most importantly, Glasco’s No. 9-ranked Cajuns possess the many lessons learned and perspective gained from the painful March 12, 2020 coronavirus shutdown that ended their season.

But also aren’t any longer saddled by the grief.

“Last year is gone – a long time ago,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns' season-opening home tournament this weekend was canceled due to the cold, rainy weather. “We’re strictly focused on this year.”

Turning the page reveals so many potential solutions to down-the-road issues, but also one familiar one question mark.

Is there enough pitching depth behind senior ace Summer Ellyson for this team to compete for a national championship?

So much of the excitement for the 2020 season was having the 1-2 punch of Ellyson and Kleist in the circle. Kleist elected not to return.

“Hopefully, we can find a way to replace Megan Kleist,” Glasco said. “I think that’s our biggest challenge.”

The top two candidates appear to be junior Casey Dixon and sophomore Kandra Lamb.

“We feel like we’ve seen great improvement from Casey Dixon,” said Glasco, who also said Monday Carrie Boswell will get innings. “She’s just really worked hard in the offseason and came in throwing well in the fall. She had a good fall and then took it to an even higher level in January.

“Then Kandra Lamb who redshirted in 2020 has exceeded every expectation that we had for her in January. She has really thrown well.”

Lamb gives UL a legitimate power pitcher. Glasco promises UL fans she’s in tremendous shape, but the Australian did walk 15 in 31.2 innings in 2019.

After a month of intrasquad scrimmages, Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year shortstop Alissa Dalton is convinced.

“She’s been throwing gas lately,” Dalton said of Lamb. “She’s been getting up to high 60s. I think our staff all together is killing it and I’m not worried about them at all. If it’s Summer on the mound or anyone else, I know they’re going to do what needs to be done.”

Glasco said to expect Lamb and Dixon to get early starters along with Ellyson to test the waters. Also, southpaw Arizona transfer Vanessa Foreman has unique skills, so “we want to see how she contrasts and how she comes in relief behind each one of our other pitchers.”

Ellyson has seen enough to express confidence in the staff when she’s not in the circle.

“I believe there’s more than one person on this staff that can accomplish that,” said Ellyson, who 11-1 with a 1.83 ERA last season after going 39-6 with a 1.11 as a junior.

“Casey has worked super, super hard. She puts in a lot of hours. Her confidence has gotten so much better. I feel like she can be a key part to this staff and the same with Kandra.

She’s put her foot down and made a name for herself around here.”

The only real other questions elsewhere on the squad are good ones to have.

Will it be Dalton or former Arizona State shortstop Jade Gortarez playing shortstop and therefore which one will move to third base?

“We’re just going to keep going with it,” Glasco said. “I’m liable to do anything. I’m really happy. We’ve been rotating them consistently throughout the preseason just like we did in the fall. In my mind, I’m starting to settle in on a lineup maybe a little quicker than I expected to. But I’ll wait and we’ll see how the pencil works when we write the lineup card out.”

The only other question is, how often Glasco will use his depth out of the 12, 13, 14 quality options in his everyday lineup.

In addition to the expected starters of Julie Rawls at catcher, freshman Taylor Roman at first base and senior Kaitlyn Alderink at second base, there’s the super utility option of junior Melissa Mayeux just about anywhere but pitcher.

“I think you’d have to list Casey Dixon, Kandra Lamb and Melissa Mayeux as the real surprises of January,” Glasco said. “She (Mayeux) is starting to hit the ball really well right now, so she’s putting herself in the conversation. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Sarah Hudek elected to move on in leftfield, but she’s been replaced by Georgia transfer Ciara Bryan.

“Bryan has elite, elite speed,” Glasco said. “Sarah had an elite arm. She (Bryan) is a freaky athlete. She’s not very big, but she’s got tremendous power.”

Raina O’Neal returns in center and Arizona transfer Jenna Kean and returner Kendall Talley both figure to see time in right.

The designated player options are many, including slugger Bailey Curry, Georgia transfer Justice Milz, Boswell and Mayeux.

“I think we’ll just keep trying to put our hottest hitters in the lineup,” Glasco said. “We’re going to have to look at different players to keep them game ready.”

Whichever lineup Glasco selects each day, the Cajuns should be dangerous.

“Once we came back for spring, I had no doubt in my mind,” Ellyson said. “I was like, ‘This team is good.’ This team is gritty, we’re blue collar. We’re working hard, as hard as we can. I feel like there’s so much healthy competition on this team. This team is looking great right now.”