STATESBORO, Ga. — For the second straight day, it wasn’t a walk in a park for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns, but the bottom line is coach Gerry Glasco’s club got the job done with a 6-3 road win over Georgia Southern.
The historic significance of the win is it secured the 50th straight winning series for the Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference play, dating back to 2013.
The Cajuns improved to 28-4 and 11-0 in league play, which is the program’s best start to league play since being 14-0 in 2017.
Georgia Southern fell to 16-17 and 3-8.
The other important factor in the Cajuns’ win was ace right-hander Summer Ellyson only had to get the final out — for her first save of the season. Carrie Boswell improved to 6-0 as a winning pitcher, giving up three runs (all unearned) on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Offensively, UL was sparked by a four-run first inning to give the Cajuns the lead for good in the game. Alissa Dalton moved into the lead-off spot in the game, finishing 1 for 2 with an RBI and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks, Dalton is hitting .579 with six RBIs and 10 runs in two-out situations.
Raina O’Neal, who moved down two spots into the three-hole, was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Kara Gremillion was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Cajuns, who will finish out the series at 11 a.m. Sunday, were limited to six hits in the win.