UL softball fall season features three home games
The highly anticipated UL Ragin' Cajuns softball season informally gets under way when the team begins its fall season at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 against Southeastern at Lamson Park. The second home game of the fall season will be against McNeese State at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, followed a day later by a noon game against Lake Land College.
The only road game on the fall schedule is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 against McNeese State at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles. Admission is free and all fall games are open to the public.
The Cajuns were 52-6 overall and 25-0 in Sun Belt play last year and await the arrival of two-time All-American pitcher Megan Kleist to join returning All-American pitcher Summer Ellyson.
UL baseball fall season slated to begin Sept. 30
The UL Ragin' Cajuns baseball team has set its fall schedule, which includes 22 intrasquad scrimmages and exhibition matchups against Mississippi State and Tulane.
The first scrimmage is slated for Monday, Sept. 30, before taking on Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Starkville, Miss.
Following the game at Mississippi State, UL will hold 19 more scrimmages before ending their fall slate against Tulane on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Russo Park.
All scrimmages and the home game against Tulane are free and open to the public. All scrimmages are tentatively schedule for 3 p.m., but are subject to change.