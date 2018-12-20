LAFAYETTE — The LSU Lady Tigers have played gritty defense all season, and they showed off that facet of their game Thursday evening at UL-Lafayette.
LSU broke open a close game in the third quarter, and held the Ragin' Cajuns to their lowest point total of the season in a 76-54 win at the Cajundome.
LSU (7-3) scored 23 points off of 16 UL-Lafayette turnovers, and out-rebounded the Cajuns 42-25. The second chances gave LSU all the time it needed to pull away in the second half after leading 31-23 at halftime.
Jailin Cherry came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points, and led five Tigers in double figures. Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa scored 12, and Shanice Norton and Mercedes Brooks added 10 apiece.
“Coach (Nikki Fargas) stresses in practice that defense creates offense,” Cherry said. “So we keep harping on defense, defense, defense, because we like our transition offense. The more you get on defense, the more transition offense you get.”
UL-Lafayette (2-8) got 12 points from Skyler Goodwin, 11 from Ty’Reona Doucet and 10 from Diamond Morrison. The Cajuns fell to 0-24 all-time against the Lady Tigers.
LSU missed its first three shots of the third quarter, then made six of its next eight as it moved out to a 48-30 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter. Brooks had three steals, a basket and an assist to spark the run.
“When Mercedes got those steals that led to the layups, those were momentum plays,” Fargas said. “We’re always talking to our bench about how important their play is.”
In the fourth quarter, LSU opened by hitting six of seven shots to increase its lead to to 69-46 with 5:35 to play. From there, LSU coasted in for its third consecutive win over an in-state opponent after losing to Tulane on Nov. 15.
LSU shot 39 percent in the first half, but finished the game at 49 percent (31 of 63) from the field. It was a testament to LSU’s full-team effort.
“I liked our offensive execution in the half court setting,” Fargas said. “Some players really stepped up for us to have five kids in double figures. We haven’t seen that a lot this year.”
UL-Lafayette kept the game close in the first half. The Cajuns fell behind 7-3 in the early going, but Morrison’s 3-pointer and a putback basket by Doucet tied the game 10-10.
Trailing 15-12 going into the second quarter, the Cajuns twice got within two points, the last at 21-19 when Brandi Williams fed Doucet for an inside basket. Two turnovers late in the half hurt the Cajuns offense, and LSU took a 31-23 lead into halftime.
“The points (LSU) got in the paint (hurt us), and they got a lot of second-chance points that hurt us,” UL-Lafayette coach Garry Brodhead said. “We made some stops, especially in the first half, but it was more their backside guard that was rebounding and putting it back in… When you make a stop, you’ve got to get the rebound.”
LSU and UL-Lafayette will both be off until after Christmas. LSU returns to action Dec. 27 when it hosts Southeastern. UL-Lafayette will travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 30.