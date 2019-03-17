Frankie Griffin posted the second-best mark in school history in the women’s high jump and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team earned four first-place performances on the final day of the 2019 Louisiana Classics on Saturday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.
Kyle Baudoin (men’s pole vault) earned his second individual crown in as many weeks with the freshman tandem of John Joseph (men’s triple jump) and Obdarius Ware (men’s long jump) each claiming their individual events in their home debut.
Griffin claimed the women’s high jump crown for UL after clearing the bar at 5-9 ¾, eclipsing her previous best (5-7) set last year and behind the school-record (5-10 ½) set by Lindsey Harmon in 2013.
Baudoin, who posted the fourth-best mark in school history (17-5) in 2016, cleared the bar at 17-0 to claim first place for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Joseph (48-7 ¼) claiming the triple jump and Ware (24-3) the long jump.
UL added second-place finishes on the men’s side from Tyler Hughes in the men’s 110-meter hurdles (14.51), Key Alfred in the 800-meters (1:55.24), Shaquille Singuineau in the men’s shot put (53-1 ½) and Damon Guidry in the high jump (6-4 ¾).
Freshman Rylan Theyard earned a third-place finish in the men’s high jump (6-4 ¾) for UL with Richard Delphin finishing fourth in the discus (155-3) and Zach Lewis fifth in the shot put (51-3 ¾).
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Reagann Leleux, Juliette Smith, Erica Stewart and Kaprecia Cowans turned in a second-place finish for UL, crossing the finish line in 47.12. Alexa Breaux earned a third-place finish (20:38.63) in the women’s 5,000-meters for Louisiana with Smith finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.50) and Sydnea Guidry fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:05.84).
Kimmie Rushford (12-6 ¼), who earned the third-best mark in school history, and Leleux (12-0 ½) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the women’s pole vault with Alexis James earning the fifth-best throw in the women’s discus (134-6) after placing fifth overall.
UL will return to action when it travels to Gainesville, Fla., to compete at the Pepsi Florida Relays, scheduled for March 28-30 at James G. Pressly Stadium/Percy Beard Track.