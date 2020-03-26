While most Sun Belt Conference schools don’t hang their hats on tickets sold for spring sports, the first two weeks of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been unsettling for the league’s athletic directors to say the least.

“This is by far the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in athletics and everything else,” UTA athletic director James Baker said. “You’re talking about a complete shutdown of society.”

Baker said he was working at Texas in Austin during 9-1, and remembers how greatly game day stadium issues were altered by that “horrible event.”

"But things were just much more finite with 9-11,” Baker said. “There’s just so much uncertainty with this.”

Athletic directors are dealing numerous unknowns.

“It’s so hard to plan and to provide answers to your administration, your student-athletes and to your fan base when you just don’t know when you can put your foot in the ground and make a turn,” UL-Monroe athletic director Scott McDonald said.

The athletic directors are dealing with short and long-term issues.

At schools like UL, the revenue loss in baseball and softball season tickets is significant. That’s not the case at schools such as Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, UTA and Little Rock.

It's more than financial viewpoint, though, it's also emotional.

“We make a little bit of money, but from a financial standpoint we’ll save some money from teams not traveling and things of that nature,” Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said. “Obviously, we’d rather be playing.”

McDonald said ULM’s baseball team was off to its best start in 30 years at 12-5 and had just come off back-to-back home sellouts against Ole Miss. He also said the Warhawks’ golf team had just won a big tournament in Texas and was a prime contender for the Sun Belt crown.

“You feel for those athletes who missed those type of opportunities,” McDonald said.

Cobb's take was similar saying, “In all candor, I don’t think you really want to look at it that way. We’re all struggling with our kids not having the opportunity to play, especially the seniors.

“You prepare for seasons, and you’re ready to play seasons. Let’s go play, so it’s very frustrating to say the least.”

Most schools haven’t completed calculations for savings or losses because of the abrupt cancellations of all spring sports seasons.

“I do think we’ll save 10s of thousands of dollars,” Appalachian State athletic director Doug Gillin said. “I don’t know that it’ll approach six figures, but it’ll be 10s of thousands.”

Cobb said the past two weeks have been especially upsetting for his city of Atlanta, which was scheduled to host the Final Four.

“It took some life out of the city,” Cobb said.

Troy athletic director Brent Jones said his baseball program sells more than 1,000 season tickets.

“We’re contacting season-ticket holders to see if they would like to use their remaining balance as a credit toward next year or would they like to donate that to the baseball program,” Jones said.

Jones said how much money a program saved because the season were canceled depends on how many early season trips and/or how many early road games were played.

“We played a significant away games at the beginning of the year,” Jones said. “It depends on whether your flying or driving. Our softball team had already played 25 games and had to fly.”

Little Rock athletic director George Lee is fighting a similar battle.

“We did have a couple flights into Atlanta for our baseball team, and we were supposed to go to Coastal Carolina,” Lee said. “How much of that will get back? I don’t know at this point.”

Baker said UTA officials are still trying to determine how much money they can recover for previously scheduled hotel and plane reservations.

He said the past two weeks have also included keeping up where his student-athletes have settled. For example, several UTA international students were stuck in Florida trying to return to their home countries.

McDonald said ULM has coaches from Italy and England.

While some issues differ at each institution, all the league’s chief financial officers are anxiously awaiting how bad the news will be on this year’s reduction in NCAA distributions because the loss of the men’s basketball tournament.

“Spring sports aren’t necessarily going to be a killer,” said Lee, who just exited a week-long quarantine because a member of Little Rock's administrative team was being tested. “But the same thing as everybody else, what are our distributions from the NCAA going to look like without having a men’s basketball tournament, which is over 90 percent of the revenue? I don’t think anybody really understands what that’s going to look like yet.”

Heavy long-term financial hits are scary for any university with facility improvement projects.

At first glance, Sun Belt schools might avoid disaster in that area.

“We just finished up a $28 million project, so no capital projects right now,” Troy’s Jones said.

South Alabama, meanwhile, is hoping to move into its new football stadium for the fall season.

“Knock on wood, we’re currently not being impacted from a construction standpoint,” Jaguars’ athletic director Joel Erdmann said. “They’ve all been completed or substantially completed. The large item of Hancock-Whitney Stadium, we’re on course to finish and complete and gain occupancy this summer. Obviously, we’re watching that very close.”

That’s a tricky process with the social distancing demands nationwide.

“We’re working hard to keep people safe, but at the same time, continue construction to get into the new stadium on campus,” Erdmann said.

McDonald said ULM recently held a success spring fundraising event to support facility upgrade, but that “has been put on hold until we can make sure that we’re able to take care of the fundamentals.”

Another major financial concern for Sun Belt athletic directors is the result of Monday’s expected announcement that all spring sports athletes will gain another year of eligibility.

In addition to the first thought of funding those scholarships, McDonald said there are other considerations to increased roster sizes such as uniforms and locker room space.

“You could have some three-year freshmen,” McDonald said. “That kind of backs the train up a little bit.”

On a positive note, Appalachian State’s Gillin remains optimistic about keeping his juggernaut football program rolling.

“Thankfully we’re still seeing giving is still on pace as it’s always been and so have season ticket sales,” Gillin said. “As of today (Tuesday), we’re pacing right where we want to be on giving and season ticket sales. We’re cautiously optimistic.”

Likewise, Cobb doesn’t foresee the football progress Georgia State made last season stopping.

“We’re excited about the momentum and the growth that we’ve experienced,” Cobb said. “Nothing in the immediate has hindered that growth. We’re anxious to get back to it. We’re obviously dealing with the immediate right now but also plan for the summer and plan for the fall at the same time.

“We’re very exciting about we can do going forward. The growth is there and the potential of the future is right in front of us.”

Erdmann remains confident in Mobile’s civic pride during rough times.

“We have got a great group of supporters and a great city with great alumni and great students,” Erdmann said. “I think we’ll all going to be there at the end. We just don’t know what that time frame is going to be. Something that’s very rewarding about living in the city of Mobile is that we’re very supportive of each other.”