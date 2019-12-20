Through the first nine games of the 2019 season, the performance by UL’s defense bordered on spectacular.

Heading to South Alabama on Nov. 16, the Cajuns’ defense was allowing 17.1 points a game, 20.4 first downs, 146.7 yards rushing, 191.3 yards passing, 338 total yards and opponents were converting 35.2 percent on third down.

With the exception of the Troy game in the 53-3 blowout, the numbers anyway claim defensive coordinator’s Ron Roberts’ defense hasn’t been close to the same unit.

+2 UL linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux's return trip to Superdome special in many ways Sitting in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome watching his Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams win the program’s fifth state championship with an 8-3 win ove…

In the final four games, the numbers look very different. In that stretch, UL allowed 26.2 points per game and that number rose to 34 points a game if you take away the Troy game.

Opposing offenses averaged 22.5 first downs, 253.7 rushing yards, 199.5 passing yards, 453.2 total yards and the third-down conversion rate rose to 46.3 percent.

Perhaps it was a combination of injuries and fatigue.

Perhaps it’s just something that happens at the end of the season. Look at the Auburn-Alabama game. Certainly that matchup wouldn’t have produced 93 points if that rivalry was played in early October.

“I don’t think it was really from a mentality standpoint that we were dropping down,” UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux said. “I think it’s the fact that it was simple things. As people say, the only person that could really affect us was us.”

Napier searching for the perfect balance in UL's bowl game preparation For many mid-major coaches facing a month between the final game of the regular season and a bowl game, the time brings unprecedented preparation.

With that said, a mental lapse could have started it.

The rough stretch began ironically in Mobile, Ala. when the Cajuns prepared for a 1-8 South Alabama team. Instead of easy, the Jaguars rushed for 352 yards in that game and owned a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.

“I think it’s more along the lines of the meat of our season when we had Arkansas State, App the first time we played them and teams like that, Georgia Southern, I feel like we knew we had to lock in,” UL linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said.

“But you get late in a season and you see a team like South Alabama with the record they had, it’s just human nature to kind of get lackadaisical. They ended up being a good team. For whatever reason it didn’t work out for them record-wise, but they are a well put together team and they played hard.”

UL senior safety Deuce Wallace said a lack of big-picture focus may have held the Cajuns’ defense back during that stretch as well.

+2 UL's signing class loaded with prep quarterbacks now playing other positions Wide receiver prospect Errol Rogers of Lafayette Christian played mostly quarterback two of his final three years with the Knights.

“The first part was just perspective,” Wallace said. “We had to sit down and realize where we ranked in certain categories, because I think we kind of fell away from that. We were high – top 20, top 10 in a lot of categories and I think we kind of forgot about that.

“I personally think that’s important to keep that in the forefront of your mind, so when you step on the field you’re trying to establish that and make it even better.”

Naturally, the game so many fans will remember is the 45-38 loss to Appalachian State with the Sun Belt crown on the line.

UL coach Billy Napier primarily explained the defense’s poor performance that day on the lack of run fits.

Boudreaux took it a step forward in suggesting the unit’s communication needs to return to midseason form.

“Sometimes people didn’t get the right call,” Boudreaux said. “They played cover two instead of cover three – things like that.

“That all falls back to communication. If we just get that communication back and keep on emphasizing communication and overemphasizing it, we’ll get back to the way that we played.”

Ragin' Cajuns focus primarily on cornerback, wide receiver in early signing period Technically, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns only signed 15 prospects to national letters of intent during Wednesday’s early signing day.

Wallace suggested UL might have gotten too complex in the game plan against the Mountaineers.

“We were prepared to stop too many things,” Wallace said. “A team as good as App. State, they’re going to try to beat you with their bread-and-butter. They’re not going to do anything flashy if they don’t have to.

“Obviously, they’re a very talented team, but they’re not made to do anything flashy. They’re going to beat you with their bread-and-butter and if it works, they’re going to stick to it.”

Injuries didn’t help during that stretch either. “Bumps and bruises” as Quibodeaux brought up also didn’t help at times during that troublesome four-game stretch, especially defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill, Michael Jacquet, Percy Butler and Courtney Manac.

Perhaps the long break from football will help heal the team both physically and mentally.

“But I also think this time off will help,” Boudreaux offered. “From a mental standpoint, it’ll allow us to decompress from the game of football a little bit and get their engines reenergized once we get back (from Christmas).”