After each of UL’s first two games, coach Billy Napier was quite frustrated by his offense’s lack of ability to seize necessary chances to score.
In Saturday’s first half, the frustration continued.
UL’s defense limited Ohio to six first downs and 125 total yards in the first half. Those could have been statistics that led to a big halftime lead, but that edge was only 10-6 because the Cajuns offense had most numbers like 10 first downs and 179 total yards.
More specifically, the Cajuns scored two touchdowns that were called back by penalties on Jarrod Jackson in the first half.
“We had two touchdowns called, we turned it over on a short field in the second half when we had our backup center in the game,” Napier said.
“Certainly every phase of our team has fundamental deficiencies we have to address.”
The first one came at the end of Ohio’s third drive. Eric Garror returned a 48-yard punt 91 yards for a score but an illegal block in the back was ruled. The offense did get one first down, but then punted.
Then on UL’s next possession, Jackson was in the middle of it again, snagging a 68-yard touchdown catch, only to be penalized for offensive pass interference that lead to another UL punt.
The two offenses combined for eight punts in the first half.
Even the sideline got into the act for the Cajuns.
Ohio’s second drive of the third quarter ended with a Ferrod Gardner tip of a Nathan Rourke pass that was caught by senior cornerback Kamar Greenhouse, who returned it to the Ohio 35. But a 15-yard sideline flag by the Cajuns started the drive from midfield.
Fortunately for Napier’s heart rate, the Cajuns offense traveled 50 yards in five plays to transform the turnover into points.
Then, perhaps the most frustrating series of all, UL’s offense had two possessions with a chance to ice the victory in the fourth quarter. First, the unit fumbled to give the Bobcats a short-field touchdown and get the home team within 13 points.
On the offense’s next try, it drove 55 yards but Artigue missed a 37-yard field goal. Three plays later, the Bobcats scored and UL’s double-digit cushion was over.
Turnovers huge
As good as the Cajuns defense performed in the first half, it took the special teams for UL to claim its first turnover in two games.
At the end of UL’s third possession, punter Rhys Burns unleashed what turned out to be a 70-yard punt that Ohio return specialist Jerome Buckner struggled to field as it bounced along the turf. After touching it, it became a free ball and UL special teams phenom T.J. Wisham pounced on it at the Bobcats’ 2.
On the next play, Elijah Mitchell powered his way in for the score to give the Cajuns a 7-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
“We still sputtered a little bit in the red zone at times and we missed a field goal today,” Napier said. “We’ve still got lot to work to do as a team, but when you can win, score 45 — work together in all three phases — and certainly made plays in the kicking game today, outside of the missed field goal, it’s a good team win.”
The defense wasn’t to be outdone, though. Gardner’s “touch pass” interception to Greenhouse set up the Cajuns’ third touchdown for an 18-point lead.
A.J. Washington and Cam Pedescleaux then punctuated the win with a pair of interceptions.
UL entered the game minus-three on the season in turnover ratio and left it even with a plus-three.
Personnel issues
UL defensive end Chauncey Manac left the game injured early in the second quarter. He was later helped to the locker room ahead of the game at halftime.
Reserve Andre Jones, though, played well in his place. Jones had a big play when he dropped a runner for a 1-yard loss to help halt an Ohio drive that resulted in a 48-yard field goal and a 7-3 Cajuns’ lead with 10:12 left until halftime.
Shane Vallot left the game shortly and was replaced by David Hudson.
Also, redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill was listed as the backup linebacker on the gameday depth chart Saturday, but Napier confirmed after the game he didn’t make the trip.
Napier explained it by saying cuts are necessary for a reduced roster for a road trip and that McCaskill will “start anew” on Monday in preparation for the Georgia Southern trip next weekend.