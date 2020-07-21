Time will tell which position Cejae Ceasar will play during his career with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

When you stand 6-foot-3, weigh 200 pounds with plenty of room to grow and have the ability to run a low 4.5 in the 40, all kind of brainstorming possibilities exist for collegiate defensive coordinators.

The Cajuns are just happy it’s their staff that gets to explore those options.

“They made me feel like family,” said Ceasar, who committed to the Cajuns on July 8. ”I was able to visit the campus and meet the players and went to a camp there. It just felt like home.”

Iowa High coach Tommy Johns expects the Cajuns to play him at outside linebacker in a “hybrid” position. With another year of high school football hopefully left to play, the bottom line is his athletic ability opens many doors.

“He’s a great athlete,” Johns said. “He’s a dual-sport guy. He’s a low-49, high-48 quarter-miler and he anchors both of our sprint relays. Not many can carry that kind of weight around the track like he does.

“What they’re wanting him to play, he’s going to have to put on some weight, but that’s part of his upside. He’s got room to grow.”

In addition to UL, Ceasar got offers from such programs as Tulane, Kansas State, Air Force and Arkansas State.

He said Tulane recruited him as a safety, Kansas State to play cornerback and Arkansas State as an outside linebacker.

Ceasar said UL didn’t tie him down to one position during the recruiting process.

“Hybrid position,” he said. “They’ll put me in certain spots in certain circumstances, depending on the personnel of the other team.”

Johns said Ceasar’s knowledge of the game will make learning multiple positions possible.

“As far as alignment and knowing what to do, he’s going to be fine there,” Johns explained. “He’s got great football knowledge of the game. He’s up there with the ones I’ve coached in that area. He’s very, very knowledgeable of the game — very, very smart.”

The current plan is to play mostly safety and some outside linebacker during his senior season.

“He’s been back and forth with us as a corner and a safety,” Johns said. “We’ve had to move him around out of necessity. Last year about midseason, he started filling the alley a little bit better and was starting to get physical in the box. That’s what we needed from him.”

Not having spring football hurt the staff’s evaluation of Ceasar’s progress in that area. It also hasn’t helped Ceasar’s anxiety level.

“It’s been very frustrating,” he admitted. “All the hard work me and my teammates and my coaches have put in over the last two years, it’s kind of frustrating. We want to play a season.”

He’s part of a senior class that largely started as sophomores and took some lumps along the way looking forward to this fall.

Consequently, Ceasar’s goals begin with team success.

“I just want to build up my teammates at the high school level,” Ceasar said. “All the hard work we’ve put in from our freshman to our senior years, I just want to get my teammates opportunities — I want to go to state and win a championship. That’s what my focus is on right now.

“If we have a season this year, we’re making a run most definitely. We’re all older and we’re all bonding, so we should be able to make a run.”

Ceasar is the son of former LSU basketball standout Clarence Ceasar, but he left baseball and basketball behind in middle school. He’s focused on football and track in high school.

“I think he’s being recruited for his upside,” Johns said. “He can really run and there’s no telling how big he’s going to get.”