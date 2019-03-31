STATESBORO, Georgia - The No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns Softball took control in the middle innings of the series finale at Georgia Southern and posted a 3-1 win which finished a sweep of the weekend series.
After three scoreless innings, Sarah Hudek reined in the momentum for UL (29-4, 12-0 Sun Belt) when she opened the fourth inning with a solo home run. The next inning it was a pinch-hit, bases-loaded single down the left field line off the bat of Keeli Milligan which increased the lead to 3-0.
That was ample breathing room for Summer Ellyson who in picking up her nation-leading 20th victory of the season retired 15 of 16 Eagles batters from the second through sixth inning.
The Cajuns extended their road winning streak to 10 games and continued the program’s best Sun Belt start since 2017 by claiming a fourth series sweep in as many weekends of league play.
The pinch-hit heroics marked the first of two hits for Milligan (2-for-2, 2 RBI) in the game. Senior Kara Gremillion, starting for the 200th consecutive game, also picked up two hits.
Alissa Dalton turned in a 3-for-4 performance for her fifth multiple-hit game in the past two weeks. She stretched her hitting streak to nine games, the longest for a Ragin’ Cajun this season. Dalton is now hitting .609 over the last two weeks in two-out situations with 10 runs and six RBIs in that span.
Hudek’s home run was her seventh of the season and one of three extra base hits UL collected adding to doubles from Dalton and Lexie Comeaux.
Ellyson struck out eight batters including the final two that she faced after Georgia Southern (16-18, 3-9 Sun Belt) had slipped across a run on a bases-loaded walk.
The Cajuns are now 15-2 all-time against Georgia Southern and will next play at Lake Charles against McNeese State at 6 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Texas-Arlington in league play Friday.