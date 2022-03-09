Michael Desormeaux isn’t exactly starting anew as UL’s new head football coach.
After all, he’s already got a win under his belt coaching the Ragin’ Cajuns to a win over Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.
But in many ways the Desormeaux era of UL football begins Thursday with the start of the Cajuns’ spring football practice.
The session will continue until the scheduled spring game at Cajun Field on April 9.
Many changes and adjustments will be necessary under the new regime.
For starters, even the coaching staff Desormeaux envisioned on national signing day has changed with Rory Segrest leaving the program to join the new staff at the Jacksonville Jaguars and Wes Neighbors leaving for the Maryland Terrapins.
As a result, Desormeaux officially announced the replacements of Dennis Thomas as the new defensive line coach and the promotion of Mike Giuliani as outside linebackers coach.
Giuliani won’t require any transition at all, considering he’s coached the linebacker at UL for the past three seasons under defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. He’s been on coach Billy Napier’s staff since 2019.
Thomas comes to UL after serving as West Carolina’s defensive line coach last fall.
Prior to his three seasons at Western Carolina, Thomas was the defensive coordinator at Gardner-Webb from 2017-19.
As a player, Thomas played at South Carolina under Lou Holtz and then began his coaching career under Steve Spurrier at South Carolina.
Of course, the majority of the focus during UL’s spring practice session will be on the quarterback position.
For the first time in four seasons, there will legitimately be a quarterback battle in UL spring and fall camp.
Levi Lewis left an incredibly high bar for a group of potential replacements to strive for in this upcoming season.
Theoretically, the leader in the clubhouse would be redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields, who is one of many Cajuns to change his jersey number. The 5-10, 194-pound Rummel of New Orleans product now wear No. 18 after wearing No. 16 last season.
In three seasons at UL, Fields was 7-of-14 passing for 56 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Fields is the only other quarterback to throw a pass with the Cajuns.
A year ago, 6-4, 208-pound redshirt junior Ben Wooldridge was the third option under center. Napier was consistently impressed with the Fresno State transfer quarterback’s grasp of the new offense.
Also providing more size is redshirt freshman Hunter Herring of Ouachita Christian in Monroe.
Maryland transfer Lance Legendre, a 6-1, 213-pound from Warren Easton in New Orleans, got plenty of scout-squad work last season trying to emulate athletic opposing quarterbacks.
Also trying to impress will be redshirt freshman Zy McDonald of Ridgeland, Miss., and true freshman Zeon Chriss from Baton Rouge.
The running back position is also expected to get plenty of attention Montrell Johnson transferring to Florida after his promising freshman season in Lafayette.
Redshirt freshmen Kendrell Williams of Carencro and Dre'lyn Washington of Hemphill, Texas are front-runners to attract carries.
While the decision at quarterback is huge, Desormeaux and offensive coordinator Tim Leger played huge roles in the offense a year ago.
Perhaps the most pressing experience needed in the spring is new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan taking over that unit after Toney’s departure for Florida.