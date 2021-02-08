According to NFL insiders Ian Rappoport and Adam Rittenberg, UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale will be leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns program to be the new offensive line coach for the New York Giants.
Sale came to UL with head coach Billy Napier going into the 2018 season and played a critical role in the Cajuns’ rise to No. 15 in the final AP poll this past season.
In addition to being the offensive coordinator, Sale was the offensive line coach. Under his direction, the Cajuns established one of the best rushing attacks in college football over the past two seasons.
Sale also saw two of his lineman – Robert Hunt in the second round to Miami and Kevin Dotson in the fourth round by Pittsburgh – taken in the NFL draft.
Prior to coming to UL, the Neville High of Monroe product coached offensive lines for 12 seasons at Arizona State, ULM, Georgia and McNeese State. Sale played college football at LSU, starting 13 games in 2002.