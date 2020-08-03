UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said July 14 “if the Power 5s decide to do conference-only, I’m not convinced that would dictate the Group of Five to have to make that decision right away. I think a little bit later decision could absolutely be in play.”

So far, it’s played out that way with no official word from the Sun Belt Conference on its plan for scheduling this fall after the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 10 all declared their respective plans for the season.

The SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12 opted for conference-only schedules, while the ACC is doing conference, plus one non-conference opponent.

UL assistant D.J. Looney dies after heart attack during football team workout, school says UL offensive line coach D.J. Looney died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

College football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Monday morning the Sun Belt will attempt to play a 12-game schedule with eight conference games, potentially pushing the Sun Belt title game back to Dec. 12.

That, of course, is assuming Sun Belt programs can find replacements to get to 12 games. McMurphy’s tweet suggested team would not be required to get to 12 if lost games can’t be replaced.

Assuming the official Sun Belt announcement is at least similar to that report, there are a lot of games that must be replaced.

Maggard’s Ragin’ Cajuns were scheduled to play his former school Missouri on Nov. 21.

Appalachian State will potentially still play Wake Forest on Sept. 11, but won’t be playing Wisconsin on Sept. 19.

Arkansas State lost Howard on Sept. 12 and a road trip to Michigan on Sept. 19.

Coastal Carolina lost South Carolina on Sept. 5 and potentially a home game against Kansas on Sept. 26. The Big 12 hasn’t announced its plan yet.

Georgia Southern lost a Nov. 21 date with Ole Miss.

Likewise, Georgia State won’t be playing Alabama on Sept. 12 as originally scheduled.

UL-Monroe and South Alabama were hit as hard as any Sun Belt team.

The Warhawks were scheduled to play Georgia on Sept. 26 and Arkansas on Nov. 21, while South Alabama lost Grambling on Sept. 12 and Florida on Sept. 19. The SWAC announced in July that it was pushing football back to the spring semester.

Texas State has the most unique scheduling conflict as the only football team with a game scheduled before Sept. 3 with SMU set for Aug. 29. The Sun Belt announced a week ago that the first permissible date of competition for the school year was Sept. 3.

Finally, Troy also lost a Nov. 21 date with an SEC school in Tennessee, as well as potentially a Sept. 19 date with North Carolina State.

That’s a lot of canceled games, but is that really the end of the list?

The several realistic scenarios that could alter UL's 2020 football schedule When the Big 10 shocked Power-5 leagues across the country with the announcement of plans to only play conference games in 2020, the Group of …

Geographically, there are some early-season contests that would seem to be in jeopardy in this current coronavirus climate.

For example, Georgia Southern is slated to travel to Boise State on Sept. 5. That’s roughly 2,376 miles across the country.

The Cajuns were originally planning to entertain Wyoming on Sept. 12. Cal Poly was planning to leave the Pacific Ocean for ULM on Sept. 5.

In that same category, Troy was scheduled to play Massachusetts on Sept. 19.

None of those games have been canceled, yet, but one has to wonder if they’ll all actually take place in this financial climate.

UL's massive OL commitment Mackey Maillho rare combination of size, athleticism and leadership Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales understands what the first impression of many will likely be when hearing UL football’s most recent verbal com…

It is football. Such long trips will be canceled in most other sports, but perhaps phone calls have already been made behind the scenes to replace such opponents with more regionally-sound foes.

For example, UAB has an open date on Sept. 12 because they were originally set to play a SWAC team in that spot. Georgia State was to play Alabama on that date as well. So perhaps UAB will now play Georgia State as a potential solution.

Many teams have September non-conference holes, so possible options are everywhere. However, it looks to be much tougher to replace at Nov. 21 date — like UL now has — when most teams will be playing conference opposition.

Perhaps playing conference teams not on this year's schedule can be a good option. Or perhaps even going way out of the box and playing a big draw rival twice in the same season.

We’re still waiting for those kind of answers. So far, it sounds like the Sun Belt is wisely keeping its options open to recoup as much revenue as it can.

Fittingly keeping us in the dark throughout the uncertain process.