The offensive upgrade so far this season for the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team is obvious.

To many, it’s as simple as the fact that there’s more talent on this club due to numerous key transfers.

And while coach Gerry Glasco certain agrees with that assessment, it goes a little deeper than that for him.

Regardless of how you fully explain it, Glasco is certainly pleased and hopes his Cajuns (11-0) can continue to swing a big stick when they travel for the first time this season this weekend to play in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas.

“You know, 23 was an aberration,” said Glasco, whose team opens with a 12:30 p.m. game against Kent State on Friday. “It was an aberration for this program and it was an aberration for my coaching style. I think 60 was the lowest I’ve had in the last nine years in the SEC.”

That number ‘23’ refers to the number of home runs the Cajuns hit all of last season. Through 11 games already this season, UL has pounded out 15 homers.

To him, the dramatic improvement makes a statement about the importance of the fall season.

“Having a fall,” Glasco explained. “The fall is really critical for the kids to understand our philosophy. I underestimated how difficult it was to transition offensively (without fall last year). Last spring taught me that the fall is critical. The kids understand how terminology now. We’re speaking the same lingo, the same language.”

The hottest hitters so far are: Texas Tech transfer Raina O’Neal (.471, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs), Toledo transfer Bailey Curry (.458, 1 HRs, 10 RBIs) and Lexie Comeaux (.440, 4 HRs, 10 RBIs).

“I think having a great approach at the plate is critical,” Glasco said. “You want to look for a good pitch to hit, as simple as that sounds, and then selecting the right pitch count, knowing what the opponent go-to pitch is, having a good scouting report and then being able to bring the game plan to the field. That’s where we’re going to be better throughout the season.

“Mechanically, the key for girls is the lower half. We did a lot of work with that all fall and during the spring.”

Unbeaten Cajuns capture La. Classics title The No. 13-ranked UL-Lafayette softball team remained undefeated Sunday, beating Stephen F. Austin 5-2 in the finals of the 33rd annual Louisi…

The other huge weapon for this team is speed. Last year, the Cajuns stole 84 bases in 57 games. UL has already stole 46 this season in 51 tries, led by Keeli Milligan with 15.

“When you’ve got speed on the bases, it takes away the drop ball in the dirt and it takes away the change-up,” Glasco said. “It’s really important that we have speed ahead of Bailey Curry. That makes it really hard to throw her a change-up.

“It gives us a chance to win in different ways. I think this team can beat you in a variety of ways. We’ve already won with Keeli’s speed and then yesterday, we won with our power.”

In Glasco’s mind, though, this weekend isn’t about showing off the team’s hitting, running or pitching. It’s purely about winning.

“The biggest thing in my mind is winning and getting ourselves set up for a postseason seed,” Glasco said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities to really show the NCAA how good a team we are. They’re going to be able to look at our numbers and know we’re a quality ball club, but it’s important that we get some road wins against Big 12.”

+4 Cajuns softball breaks into Top 10 in latest coaches poll The Ragin’ Cajuns softball (11-0) remained unbeaten through the weekend, and on Tuesday climbed higher in the Top 25 rankings for a second str…

UL at Baylor Invitational

(Friday-Sunday in Waco, Texas)

SCHEDULE

UL vs. Kent State, 12:30 p.m., Friday

UL vs. Baylor, 5:30 p.m., Friday

UL vs. North Texas, 10 a.m., Saturday

UL vs. TBA, either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Saturday

UL vs. TBA, either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., Sunday

OPPONENTS

UL (11-0; No. 10) – Hitting: .370, 15 HRs, 46 SBs; Pitching: 0.73 ERA, 67 IP, 26 H, 14 BB, 71 K.

Baylor (7-4; No. 21) – Hitting: .281, 3 HRs, 16 SBs; Pitching: 2.96 ERA, 78 IP, 86 H, 44 BB, 53 K.

Kent State (3-2) – Hitting: .313, 2 HRs, 1 SB; Pitching: 0.68 ERA, 31 IP, 21 H, 7 BB, 35 K.

North Texas (8-1) – Hitting: .350, 10 HRs, 18 SBs; Pitching: 1.27 ERA, 63.1 IP, 39 H, 15 BB, 58 K.