UL softball coach Gerry Glasco filled potential future voids all over the field from the outfield to pitcher and catcher when seven prospects officially signed national letters of intent to join the Ragin’ Cajuns softball program Wednesday.
The signing class includes: outfielder Mia Cantu of Spring, Texas; infielder Delaney Enlow of Versailles, Kentucky; infielder Addie Lightner of Blue Springs, Missouri; shortstop Hannah Nalley of Marion, Illinois; catcher/third baseman Sophie Piskos of Paris, Tenn.; shortstop Kyleigh Sand of Chino, Calif., and pitcher Taylor Snow of LaSalle High.
“This group brings a lot of depth, and versatility, to almost every position,” Glasco said. “We are adding a quality pitching prospect (Snow), a top defensive shortstop from the Corona Angels organization (Sand), a second baseman who hits from the left side (Nalley), an extremely powerful hitter (Enlow) who gives us more size and power at first base, a third baseman/catcher (Piskos) who runs well and has power, an outfielder with a great left-handed bat (Cantu), and a tremendous hitter (Lightner) who can play multiple positions, and pitch if needed.
“These are all additions that will help us maintain balance in our program in the upcoming seasons.”
Cantu hit .531 with 59 runs and 47 RBIs for Klein Collins High. She’s a two-time first-team all-state selection. She’s expected to play either the outfield or first base with the Cajuns.
Enlow played softball and basketball at Woodford High in Kentucky. She hit .414 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs last season as a junior. She’s expected to be an infielder for the Cajuns.
Lightner pitched at Blue Springs South High in Missouri, but she’s expected to play the infield for the Cajuns. As a pitcher, she was 8-1 with a 1.72 ERA, but she also hit .398 with five homers and 32 RBIs. Overall in her prep career, Lightner was a two-time state champion with a .438 career batting average.
Nalley played shortstop for Marion High in Illinois, setting a school record with a .560 average as a freshman. As a junior a year ago, she again hit over .500 and has hit more than 20 doubles in all three seasons.
Piskos led The Baylor School in Chattanooga to two state titles, hitting .482 with over 90 RBIs. She’s expected to play third base or catcher for the Cajuns.
Sand is another shortstop option to replace Alissa Dalton in the future. The California native played at both Norco and Ayala High Schools, hitting .352 last season at Norco and .382 the year before that at Ayala.
Snow is the only true pitcher in the signing class from LaSalle High in Olla. As a junior, Snow was 25-4 with a 0.71 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 163 innings. She also hit .405 with seven homers and 39 RBIs.
