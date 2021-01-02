In Friday’s Sun Belt Conference-opening win over Texas State, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns got a big scoring night off the bench from Devin Butts with 22 points.
In Saturday’s rematch, no one ever found the mark offensively for the Cajuns and the result was a 71-59 home loss to the Bobcats at the Cajundome.
Frankly, UL coach Bob Marlin wasn’t happy with either performance.
“I’m not very pleased with it, but again, I was more disappointed with last night after the win than I am tonight,” Marlin said.
“We didn’t play well last night either I didn’t think, but we made shots and that disguises things at times. I expect us to play better. Every night we take the floor, I want us to get better.”
The loss ended UL’s seven-game winning streak, leaving the Cajuns 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. Texas State, meanwhile, improved to 7-4 and 1-1.
Despite the winning streak, most of UL’s games this season have been a challenge offensively. That was really the case in Friday’s loss.
The Cajuns were limited to 6-of-21 shooting from 3-point plan for 28.6 percent, and only 34.6 overall from the field in the loss.
“We just didn’t finish,” Marlin said. “We had the post open several times. We’re trying to get him (Theo Akwuba) touches. We let them loose for a couple of easy buckets tonight. We didn’t get those. We’re not moving the ball. Our guard play has been poor. We’re not moving the ball, getting it out and getting it back in.”
Ironically, UL’s shooting at the free throw line was a perfect 17-for-17, compared to 11-for-14 shooting at the line for the Bobcats.
UL did place two scorers in double figures, but neither shot the ball very well in the process.
Sophomore guard Mylik Wilson struggled to get many bounces to go his way on the rim, settling for 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting with two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Senior guard Cedric Russell finished with 11, but that was on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 accuracy behind the arc.
Russell continues to battle a turf toe injury he suffered in the rematch with UNO on Dec. 15.
“I’m just really trying to play through it,” Russell said. “You use your feet every day to walk, so I can never just really rest it. I’m treating it the best way I can. Sure enough, I’ll be back. It ain’t going to stop me.”
Theo Akwuba only shot the ball three times, finishing with nine points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal.
“We didn’t have the explosiveness we needed tonight,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to go back and do some more soul-searching and see if we can get ready for a first-place team in the overall conference (Little Rock) coming in next Friday.”
In the second game without forward Dou Gueye, the Cajuns struggled more on the board – a 29-22 deficit – after winning that battle 37-32 in Friday’s win.
“We missed Dou,” Marlin said. “He’s our hardest-playing guy, but no excuses there. Everybody’s got people out.”
It was the league’s first taste with playing the same team in back-to-back games under the new COVID-protocol scheduling and it didn’t go well for the Cajuns.
“If everyone didn’t understand, they definitely understand now,” Russell said. “It’s not easy. It’s great prep for the Sun Belt Tournament, but it’s not to do. We just have to lock in and accept the challenge.”
Strangely, the Cajuns actually had fewer turnovers Saturday and so did Texas State – 16 for Cajuns and 18 for Bobcats.
“I think it’s mental,” Marlin said of the back-to-back games. “We approached it like the Sun Belt Tournament. Win a game but play poor like we did last night, you’ve got to play better to stay in the tournament. We eliminated from the tournament tonight in the semifinals. We have to play better. I think it’s between the ears and I think it’s between the chest. They wanted it more than we did tonight.”
For the second straight night, Texas State controlled things in the paint with a 28-18 edge in the points in the paint category. The Bobcats also outscored UL off turnovers 18-12 and off the bench 26-17 in the win.
“It just goes back the recovery and treatment of things,” Russell said. “Bringing that energy. It’s hard to turn it on after playing 38, 39 minutes and turn it right back on at an earlier time the next day. We’re focusing a lot on that it’s going to be tougher than the day before.
“We just have to understand that it’s going to be a grind these next two months. We have to be locked in and be focused on getting our legs back.”
Ironically, the most productive offensive night for the Cajuns was turned in by walk-on guard Kentrell Garnett with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in 14 minutes of play.
Defensively, the Cajuns allowed Texas State to shoot 60 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point land.
Isiah Small finished with 18 points, followed by Caleb Asberry with 12. Texas State made 75 percent of its shots in the second half, thanks to making 17 of its first 20 attempts from the field.
“You’re not going to win any games with that,” Marlin said. “We said last night the team that comes out and plays harder and executes better is going to win and they did that.
“It’s disappointing. This is the first one of the back-to-backs and that’s how we responded.”