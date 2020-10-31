UL coach Billy Napier and his players were emphatic all week there was no chance of overlooking the 1-6 Texas State Bobcats.
After all, it was the beginning of Sun Belt West play.
Saturday’s game certainly resembled the wild, wild west at times.
In the end, Napier’s Cajuns overcame a multitude of kicking game blunders, turnovers and a barrage of penalties with even more big plays in a 44-34 victory over Texas State on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field in San Marcos, Texas.
The win moved UL to 8-0 in the all-time series and also improved the Cajuns to 9-1 in their last 10 road games.
UL is now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt play heading into a three-game home stand starting 11 a.m. Saturday against Arkansas State at Cajun Field.
It was the huge offensive performance the Cajuns were hoping for.
Trailing 21-14, the Cajuns scored 23 unanswered points to seize a 37-21 in the third quarter.
But just when it looked like the Cajuns were going to turn the game into a blowout, an interception and a fumble on successive possessions opened the door for Texas State to drive 62 yards on seven plays in 2:01 to get within 37-27 with 3:26 still left in the third quarter.
Texas State was the recipient of UL’s fourth pass interference call of the game on that drive. The Cajuns were penalized 11 times for 122 yards, threw an interception and lost three fumbles. It was the first time all season a UL ball carrier lost a fumble.
Trey Ragas eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the 13th time in his career and the first three-touchdown effort of his career with 131 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Elijah Mitchell added 96 yards on 17 tries.
Levi Lewis was 22-of-32 passing for 332 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Calif Gossett had two catches for 52 yards, including his first career touchdown.
Jalen Williams added three receptions for 50 yards.
UL’s offense finished with season highs of 31 first downs and 614 total yards.