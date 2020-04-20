Some longtime Lafayette residents may not know his name or have ever met Ray Sutley personally.
But most locals who ever listened to the radio or watched television in Cajun Country over the last four decades have heard his voice.
The local radio icon died Sunday evening at 66 after a battle with lymphoma that lasted more than a decade.
“There are a lot of people who say, ‘Ray Sutley? I don’t think I know him, and then they hear a commercial and they say, ‘Oh yeah, I hear that guy all the time,’” said Jay Walker, a longtime radio colleague and Voice of UL's Ragin' Cajuns. “They knew the voice, but just weren’t able to put a name with it all the time. But Ray was OK with that, because he preferred to be in the background anyway.”
Walker first met Sutley on June 20, 1977 — the day Walker moved to Lafayette to work at KSMB. Before their days of covering sports at KPEL, they worked together as “rock jocks” at K-94.
“He was a star,” KPEL sports talk show host Steve Peloquin said. “Those were the days when local disc jockeys really were celebrities.”
While celebrity status was never high on Sutley’s priorities, it helped him make a huge impact in local radio and television circles.
“He could do anything in the radio business,” Dan McDonald, former UL sports information director, said. “Because of that voice he had, which was so distinctive, he just sounded different than a lot of people. But he was much more than just a voice. He had so many talents. He just loved radio and just loved the people involved with it.”
For some, the introduction to Sutley came in the mid-1970s when he was a public-address announcer for the Lafayette Drillers, an affiliated Double-A farm club of the San Francisco Giants.
In the 1980s, Sutley was one of the primary hosts of a KPEL sports trivia show where listeners would call in sports trivia questions for Sutley and the rest of the panel to answer.
In 1990, Sutley broadcasted the first UL softball game ever on the radio during the NCAA Regional tournament in Lafayette. He was also on the UL football broadcast team in that era.
Three years later, Sutley’s voice helped early Cajun softball fans celebrate the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance from the Ann Arbor Regional.
Moreover, Sutley worked on the stat crew for UL football and basketball games for more than three decades.
“You talk about versatility,” Peloquin said. “People say I’m versatile, but I don’t hold a candle to this cat. He’s versatility galore.
"The term ‘legend’ is often overused, but in his case, it doesn’t do it justice, because he’s an absolute legend in this market."
Sutley, a 1972 Acadiana High graduate, also played a key role in bringing talk radio to Lafayette.
“That was very controversial at the time,” McDonald said of the onslaught of such talk-radio hosts as Rush Limbaugh, Bruce Williams and Michael Jackson.
“Ray saw that was the next wave of radio,” Peloquin said. “He saw it coming before a lot of people realized it was coming. It drew a lot of criticism at the time. But think about it, we wouldn’t have sports talk and news talk today if it wasn’t for that.
“A lot of those people that complained about that back then are the same people that would be completely up in arms if you took Rush Limbaugh or take sports talk off the air now.”
Sutley returned to the air on K-Rock, which is now HOT 107.9 FM, also serving as that station’s production director until he was too ill to continue.
During that stretch, however, his influence in local radio history continued. In 2013, KPEL AM 1420 became the first radio station in the country to broadcast every game of a college softball season.
Peloquin made it happen, but it was Sutley that provided the spark.
“Ray was the driving force behind that,” Peloquin said. “He put the idea in my head. We were talking one day and he said, ‘This is such a big softball place. We put every baseball game on the air, so why can’t we put every softball game on the air? We figured out a way to make it happen.”
But as much love as Sutley had for the radio industry, his marriage to the former Justine Weeks and their family highlighted the final years of his life.
“He was most proud of being Eden’s dad, and rightfully so,” McDonald said.
“When he met Justine, it changed him,” Walker said. “He loved that woman. His world revolved around his family. He still loved the Cajuns and still loved sports, but his priorities changed.”
His behind-the-scenes impact on the radio industry, though, never did.
“He’s got the booming voice and that stern look about him,” Peloquin said. “He’s one of the few people that I’ve ever been intimidated by. Number one, because I was in awe of him and number two, because of his personality traits. But if you got to know him, he had an incredibly dry sense of humor and he was a very tender man.
“He wasn’t one of these radio people that liked being a celebrity. He enjoyed the business side of it more than being a celebrity and he absolutely loved his family more than anybody could.”