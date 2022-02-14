When the UL women’s basketball team knocked off first-place UTA on Saturday, it felt really good for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
After all, that road win came two days after an agonizing 72-71 loss at Texas State that should have been in the win column for coach Garry Brodhead’s squad.
Even more importantly, however, the upset win might pay even larger dividends come Sun Belt Conference Tournament time.
Currently, Brodhead’s Cajuns are tied for sixth at 6-4 in league play with Georgia Southern.
UL’s last three games are at ULM (4-21, 0-11) and home games against Georgia State (8-13, 2-7) and Georgia Southern (15-7, 6-4).
Is it a lock the Cajuns will win all three games? Of course not.
If they don't, then the picture is really confusing.
“I was in (assistant) coach Deacon’s (Jones) office and we were talking about where we could end up and we can’t figure it out,” Brodhead said. “We’re relying on too many wins and losses. We just have to take care of ourselves and hopefully that puts us in pretty good position on a seed.”
He's correct that the potential options are almost too many to decipher at this point, but it’s certainly not far-fetched UL will end up in the top four if it does its part.
The keys here are winning percentage and winning out … as well as hoping COVID-19 and weather conditions allow all the games to be played.
Having to leap at least two of the five teams currently ahead of the Cajuns with three games left will almost certainly require UL to go 3-0 the rest of the way.
For argument’s sake, let’s assume UL does run the table.
As of now, the five teams ahead of UL are Troy (9-2), UTA (9-3), Little Rock (6-3), Appalachian State (6-3) and Texas State (8-4).
Teams want to finish in the top four because that earns you a bye through the first round and only requires three wins in Pensacola on March 2-6 to seize the NCAA’s automatic bid.
Ties aren’t likely because almost all of these teams played a different number of games.
So at 9-4, UL would finish ahead of teams that finish 8-4 – like Little Rock and App State could if either wins two of its last three – or even a 10-5 if Texas State wins two of its last three.
As far as the Cajuns go, Troy winning out and unseating UL as regular season Sun Belt champions works just fine. That would include a win over App State, which helps UL's cause.
It’s going to be much tougher to catch UTA because it’s already played 12 games and Little Rock is the only contender left on the Mavs’ slate, but UL only needs to jump two of the five teams to get the bye.
Little Rock, though, has three road games left, including UTA and Texas State. Texas State, meanwhile, plays at App and hosts Little Rock. App State has all three games at home, but that schedule includes Texas State and Troy.
“All we can worry about is to try to take care of what we have and at the end of the day, hopefully we’re third or fourth,” Brodhead said.
Again, that’s true, but the schedules seem to indicate losses by two of the trio of Texas State, App and Little Rock are possible.
If by chance it doesn’t work out, however, Brodhead isn’t going to wave the white flag. In that scenario, his Cajuns would begin Sun Belt play on Wednesday, March 2 instead of the preferred Friday.
“If we don’t get a top four seed, then you’ve got to play that extra game,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s not a bad thing because you’re going to get a day off and you can kind of warm up against a lower seeded team. A lot of it is matchups for us.”
For now, it’s go 3-0 and like your chances.