Zi'yon Hill-Green and Peter LeBlanc took different approaches to the summer, but both Catholic High of New Iberia products are primed to contribute to the 2022 Ragin' Cajun football season.
"I took a trip," Hill-Green said on the eve of Cajuns practice last week. "Some friends of mine and I went to visit Arizona. There were 11 of us in all. We wanted to get away for a while before the season started.
"It was a great break to see something new."
Hill-Green, who graduated last Friday with a general studies degree featuring a focus on kinesiology, will have no trouble shifting gears towards the Cajuns' quest for another Sun Belt conference title.
In fact, the trip cleared his mind for the task ahead, But getting that degree remains special.
"That was big for my family,' said Hill-Green, a veteran disruptive element in the UL defensive line.
Sure-handed split receiver LeBlanc stayed closer to home.
"I just celebrated the time with my family and friends," LeBlanc said. "I'm ready to go."
LeBlanc is excited about the possibilities as one of the top targets on the Cajuns' offense with a new playcaller in new coach Michael Desormeaux and a new quarterback with Levi Lewis leaving after last season.
"I think it’s bound to be a little bit different because obviously a different coaching staff and a different quarterback situation," LeBlanc said. "I’m not too sure how it will be yet, because we haven’t started fall camp yet.
"We’ll definitely run the ball, but maybe pass a little bit more."
LeBlanc is focused on improving upon last year's totals of 35 receptions for 386 yards and a touchdown.
"I can get a lot better blocking for the running backs," he said. "Also, getting in and out of breaks is where I need to step up my game a little more."
As Acadiana area products — who attended the same high school as coach Desormeaux — both players know to expect plenty of support in the stands at Cajun Field.
"It's pretty special to know family and friends are behind you," LeBlanc said. "You look up in the stands and see a lot of people you know celebrating. There's a lot of people to please."
They are two reasons why Cajun Field is a hip place to be on Saturday nights as football finally pushed its way into the spotlight with conference titles and bowl games suddenly becoming expected instead of a dream.
"It's a big deal to know that we've helped put the program on the map," said Hill-Green, who collected 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 9.5 stops behind the line last season. "But we can't relax. We've got to keep our foot on the gas."
That includes the Sept. 3 season opener against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. Coming off a dazzling 13-1 season in 2021, UL will be heavily favored,
"We can't beat ourselves," LeBlanc said. "It's easy to look ahead, to look past certain teams. But you can't do that."
LeBlanc remembers his dad, Timothy, suffering through lean years as a Cajun backer, and neither of them wants to go back there.
"We've changed the culture," LeBlanc said.
Under Desormeaux, the Cajuns plan to keep the momentum going.
"You have to be ready to compete, every day," Hill-Green said.