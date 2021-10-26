There’s the traditional way of preparing for the start of the college basketball season and then there’s a unique detour the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team was able to take this past weekend.

The Cajuns got a rare opportunity to play a charity exhibition game in front of 2,157 fans in a 73-68 loss to Alabama at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

“The opportunity to go through a real dress rehearsal with our team – do our film work, our scouting reports, our travel, pregame warmups,” Marlin said. “It was just a good dress rehearsal and to do it against the 14th team in the country was even better in a place our staff has a lot of familiarity with.”

Typically, teams play unannounced scrimmages against other teams – like UL will next week. In those games, coaches can stop play for special instruction and work on situations.

In a scrimmage, though, it’s just like a real game. Doing so in late October, though, presents some limitations.

UL coach Bob Marlin elated about Cajuns' prospects as fall practice begins After all the injuries UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin and his staff have endured in recent years, the first week of practice is obviousl…

“In this game, we haven’t put in but probably half of our playbook defensively and offensively,” Marlin said. “The things we put in were our basic on both sides of the ball. We wanted to make sure we did those well.

“And for the most part, we did. Defensively, we spent a lot of time on defense and rebounding. We did a good job in both areas.”

UL’s defense limited Alabama to 33% shooting from the field for the game, including 31% in the first half.

On the boards, the Crimson Tide held a slim 44-42 margin.

Leading the way for the Cajuns was Kobe Julien with 17 points, three boards and five steals. Julien also hit three of six tries from behind the arc. It was invaluable experience for Julien, who was limited to four games last season due to knee surgery.

"Offensively, we didn’t execute the way we need to," Marlin said. "We did at times, but not consistently.

"The things we worked on, we were pleased with. Our effort was good. I thought we played harder than they did throughout the game."

It also benefitted St. John’s transfer Greg Williams, who settled for nine points, four rebounds, five assist and two steals in 34 minutes. Williams had been limited early in practice due to a back issue.

The former Lafayette Christian standout was forced to play that many minutes due to injuries holding out other potential floor leaders Brayan Au, Trajan Wesley, Ty Harper and Mike Thomas.

“He (Au) is a guy we desperately could have used in that game,” Marlin said. “He had a procedure on his knee this summer and we’re bringing him back cautiously. We thought he’d be back by the second week of camp, but we’re building up to that.”

Harper and Thomas had hamstring issues and are now back at camp.

Arizona transfer Jordan Brown also got 34 minutes of play in with seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Jalen Dalcourt was UL’s only other double-figure scorer in the game with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point land to go along with two rebounds.

Dalcourt and Kentrell Garnett also served as backup point guards to Williams.

Marlin’s biggest disappointment in the game was losing it at the free throw line – settling for 12 of 21 there compared to Alabama making 27 of 33 tries at the charity stripe.

“We need to make free throws,” Marlin said. “We didn’t do a good job in this game and it cost us. It’s not a concern at all. It was disappointment the other day because I know how good we shot them in practice.

“We’ve been very good the last couple of years. We’ve got to cash them in when we get an opportunity for a foul shot.”

Keon Ellis led Alabama with 21 points, followed by JD Davison with 19.