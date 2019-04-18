ARLINGTON, Texas Everything was setting up perfectly.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns were riding a three-game winning streak to reach 20-20 overall and appeared to be in great position to get to 9-7 in Sun Belt play when the offense struck for three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth innings to grab an 8-4 lead over first-place Texas-Arlington on Thursday night.
Gunner Leger had entered the game with one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the seventh and got two outs.
Certainly, UL growing that lead to 8-4 in the top of the eighth would sew up the win, right?
Instead, the crazy emotions of this roller coaster season for the Cajuns took another turn for the worse when Leger gave up five runs over the next two innings and the Mavericks somehow pulled off a dramatic 9-8 comeback win over UL.
It appeared Leger might not make it through the eighth, walking in a run and hitting a batter to force in another run. But he left the eighth with the lead at 8-7.
In the ninth, though, the Cajuns infield botched a potential game-ending double play ground ball and the Mavericks took full advantage with two straight hits for the come-from-behind win.
The late-game collapse ruined a great offensive night for Todd Lott, who was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Cantrelle was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Jordan Wiley came off the bench to go 2-for-2.
Brennan Breaux was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Cajuns must now try to bounce back from this gut-wrenching setback at 6:30 p.m. with Brandon Young as the scheduled starter.