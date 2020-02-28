For the first time in UL’s long stretch against highly-ranked clubs, it wasn’t a one-run game.
The bad news for the No. 7-ranked Cajuns is it was in the wrong direction, losing a 6-0 decision to the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
The Cajuns (12-5) will play Florida (17-2) in Game 2 of the weekend series at noon Saturday.
It was a game filled with frustration for the Cajuns, who got the leadoff hitter on in four of the first five innings. Making it even worse, that one inning UL didn’t get the leadoff runner on, it loaded the bases with one out.
Only a strikeout and a ground out ended that threat.
In the fourth, UL got runners on the corners with one out and ran into a double play. In the fifth, two more got on with one out, only to hit into the third double play of the game.
While the Cajuns weren’t chasing baserunners home, the Gators were off UL starter Megan Kleist.
In the first, Charla Echols followed a Kendyl Lindaman double with an RBI single. Sophia Reynoso’s two-out RBI single made it 2-0 in the fourth, before Florida really blew it open with two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Lindaman homered to lead of the fifth ahead of two-out Julia Cottrill RBI single to pull away from the Cajuns.
Kleist only lasted 5⅓ innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Natalie Lugo started and only went 3⅓ innings, allowing no runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Katie Chronister went the last 3⅔ innings, giving up no runs on two hits, two walks and no strikeouts.