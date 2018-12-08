The surprising success of this year’s UL-Lafayette football team comes at a price.
It creates issues and time constraints in the area that’s most essential in building upon that success — recruiting.
Most FBS programs have three December recruiting weekends between the conclusion of the regular season and the early national signing period, which begins Dec. 19.
Tulane, which faces the Ragin’ Cajuns in next Saturday’s AutoNation Cure Bowl, is limited to two such weekends because of the bowl trip.
The Cajuns find themselves with only one weekend — this weekend — in what UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier called the “double whammy” of the Sun Belt Conference title game and bowl participation.
“You played in the championship, so preparation for that game takes time away,” Napier said, “and we’ve got one week to prepare for the bowl game. It’s a little bit of a crunch, relative to what we have to accomplish from a recruiting standpoint.”
Because of last week’s game and next weekend’s Cure Bowl, and because the Cajuns played 11 straight Saturdays before the title game with no open dates, virtually all of the Cajuns' official recruiting visits are this weekend.
“We’ll host the majority of our targets at one event,” Napier said. “It’ll be more crowded than normal, but we’ve got a good plan and we’ve got a really good group of players coming in here.”
The Cajuns (7-6) already have 18 commitments in Napier’s first full recruiting opportunity. Napier was hired in mid-December last year and didn’t sign a single player in the early period while he was still completing his staff.
This year, plans are for virtually all of the Cajuns' signees to complete that process between Dec. 19 and the end of the early period Dec. 21.
“That positions everybody to have a better holiday, maybe,” Napier said. “One of the advantages we do have is, we have a huge group of commitments, so a lot of our work has already been done. We do have a couple of critical targets that we’re trying to finish with, and Dec. 19 is right around the corner.”
UL-Lafayette has already used five of this year’s allotted 25 scholarships, so 20 will be available for the early period. However, there may be more on the final list because some signees may be "grayshirts" who delay enrollment until the spring semester.
“The number’s going to fluctuate, relative to what timeline each guy is on,” Napier said. “Some situations are a little bit different. We’re going to sign every player that’s passed our evaluation that we feel like is a winnable player for us on the 19th.”
Because of the addition of the Sun Belt title game and the likelihood that bowl-eligible Sun Belt teams will be in early games on the bowl schedule, Napier said the Cajuns will be in similar time-challenged situations more often than not. Despite that, the first-year coach is a fan of the early signing period, which is in its second year.
“It’s an advantage to the Group of Five teams,” he said. “You get a chance to basically lock in your guys, and you don’t have to sit around for six weeks worried about somebody cherry-picking your guy. I think it’s a positive, and it’s going to improve the quality of life for assistant coaches, head coaches, support staff.
“It changes strategy, obviously. You’ve seen more early decisions, more official visits in the spring and summer. But most of the time, decisions are already made at this point. Why not go ahead and get it out of the way?”
Napier said he and his staff foresaw the likelihood of official visits crowded into this lone weekend.
“We may have a handful of guys we don’t get in here and we may have a couple of visitors on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday," Napier said. "But for the most part, most (recruits) will be here this weekend.”
He also won’t complain if his program is in the same time bind in future years.
“I’ll take the success anytime,” he said. “Momentum is critical, and there’s a lot of positive energy in the building. We’ll take the championship game and the early bowl game every year.”