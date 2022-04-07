It may officially be the second half of the college baseball season, but the pitching dynamic for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns continues to change.
Last Saturday, career reliever Jacob Schultz pitched eight strong innings.
In Wednesday’s dramatic 8-6 comeback road win over Louisiana Tech, Cooper Rawls was summoned from the back of the bullpen and he responded with an heroic effort.
UL coach Matt Deggs hopes the unexpected hits just keep on coming when his Cajuns travel to Arkansas State this weekend for a Sun Belt series starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It gives you a lot of reason to be optimistic heading into the back stretch here,” Deggs said.
Technically, his Cajuns are tied for seventh in the Sun Belt standings at 15-14 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt play.
But that position could change if UL takes care of business against last-place Arkansas State (5-21, 0-9).
“That’s kind of the reason behind the schedule, but there’s a lot that goes into it,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to be able to hold everything together. You’re going to have some grind-it-out moments.
“We just happened to have had 29 of them. It’s been a test to get to this point.”
Rawls helped UL get over .500 Wednesday by entering the game in the second inning with the Cajuns trailing 6-1. The sophomore right-hander from Tyler Junior College had only pitched two innings all season and gave up three runs for an ERA of 13.50.
The brother of former UL softball star Julie Rawls promptly pitched the final 7.2 innings and only allowed one run on five hits, one walk and struck out 12
That turned into a winning effort after UL’s offense scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
While UL’s staff looks for fit Rawls into its pitching rotation the rest of the way, Schultz figures to be the game two starter this weekend sandwiched between Brandon Talley on Friday and Jeff Wilson on Sunday.
“Jake has a rubber arm,” Deggs said of Schultz’s new role. “He does a ton of throwing. He’s a guy that wants the ball every day. He’s just got that in him.
“His arm is so easy and he sinks the ball a lot. There’s just not much that taxing.
And he’s a warrior. He’s a guy that wants the ball.”
Wednesday’s road win at Tech also saw Tyler Robertson stay red shot at 3-for-5 with an RBI to get to .284.
“TR’s playing really well right now,” Deggs said. “You’re watching him get better and better and better. His swing is short right now, he’s able to bunt, he’s an obvious threat on the bases, I think he plays a really good third base and centerfield – I think he could play shortstop. He’s very, very versatile. He’s a big old raw piece of clay that’s still being molded and shaped.”
Also, Warnner Rincones by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base to get to .214.
The Cajuns are now hitting .248 as a team with 147 runs, 37 doubles, 12 triples, 25 homers and 59 stolen bases.
The Red Wolves are hitting .246 with 130 runs, 34 doubles, two triples, 19 homers and only eight stolen bases.
The pitching staff has a 6.85 team ERA with 152 walks and 221 strikeouts in 218 innings.
UL’s staff has a 4.49 ERA with 124 walks and 283 strikeouts in 258.1 innings.