There were a lot of bad things about UL’s 33-21 loss to Rice on Saturday.
One of them was that the loss overshadowed an impressive interception by redshirt sophomore Nijel McGriff with 2:52 left in the second quarter.
At the time, Rice was leading 10-7 and had just gotten the ball back after a 55-yard punt from Rhys Byrns. On the next play, the 271-pound defensive end dropped back in coverage for the interception.
“That’s a play we talked about throughout the week,” UL defensive line coach Dennis Thomas said. “A little bit before this game, on that certain call, I tell those guys, ‘Look for the curl route and look for somebody dragging across the middle of the field.’ Those are the two things I want them to be on the lookout for.
“We knew the quarterback was going to have to get rid of the ball pretty quick because of the pressure that we had. When Nijel dropped and I saw him look, and he realized the curl route was right behind him and the quarterback threw it, I was just hoping he’d catch the ball.”
Even more fun, the big guy wasn’t looking to go down to preserve possession. The Jacksonville, Florida, native started running the other way with flair.
“Once he got the ball, coach (Michael Desormeaux) joked in the meeting that now we’ve got to teach him ball security, because that thing was kind of hanging loose,” Thomas said. “He looked like he’s had it in his hands before. That was good to see.”
McGriff splits time with redshirt freshman Jordan Lawson.
“He’s a young man, he works hard,” Thomas said of McGriff. “He’s probably the hardest worker I got when it comes to effort, playing every snap and running after the football.
“Nijel is what we want all of our young men to be like when it comes to the effort part.”
Third-down issues
It’s not a new issue for the Cajuns. A year ago, UL’s offense converted only 35.4% of its third-down tries.
Through three games, the figure is 41%.
“I would say it’s a little bit more of the first- and second-down stuff,” Desormeaux said. “Certainly, you’d rather not be in third down. We had some guys open if you go back and watch it. We had some things there on third down and for a number of different reasons, we didn’t convert.”
As of now, the players and coaches feel like it’s about executing the plan better.
“I don’t think we need to change much,” offensive tackle Carlos Rubio said. “We need to keep doing the things that we do and do it well. We need to execute the things that we do and practice hard.
“We’ve got to get back to executing in crunch time.”
UL-Monroe, the Cajuns' opponent Saturday, is allowing only 33% conversions on third downs.
“The reason they’re so good on third down, they have a unique pressure package,” Desormeaux said. “They bring it from all over the place and move their defense around.”
Inside the flags
Penalties have been a major problem for the Cajuns with 21 flags for 185 yards over the last two games.
Desormeaux has hinted after both games that it was hard to not retaliate after the actions of some players on both Eastern Michigan and Rice.
Senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, one of the team's more mature players, had the same reaction.
“Me personally, I know I’ve got to put a focus on controlling what I can control, no matter how questionable things are, or what the other team is doing to us,” Quibodeaux said. “We have to be more mentally solid. We can’t really drop down to the stoops of what some players are willing to do to us in a game.”
Quibodeaux was one of the Cajuns to be flagged for a personal foul to put a stain on a team-high 14-tackle performance.
“I do take 100% of that on me,” he said. “That’s unacceptable. As a team, we know that and we’ll definitely put an emphasis on discipline.
"That can’t happen in anyway — no matter if we’re up or if we’re down. It can’t happen any time.”