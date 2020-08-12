In so many ways, the 2019 season was a matter of UL’s coaching staff holding its breathe when it came to the tight end position.

Chase Rogers left the program and Johnny Lumpkin suffered a season-ending shoulder injury – both in August – leaving the staff scrambling for options.

Consequently, tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux, in effect, became the coaching hero of the season, somehow piecing together a workable unit that contributed to the Cajuns’ historic 11-3 campaign.

Last year’s solution featured two H-back options in senior transfer Nick Ralston and walk-on Pearse Migl, a converted defensive lineman in Hunter Bergeron and a true freshman in Neal Johnson.

UL's surprise offer pays huge dividends in landing Dunham tight end Rhett Guidry Until a few weeks ago, Rhett Guidry of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge was planning on making a big move to South Carolina later this summer.

“Coach Desormeaux did an outstanding job getting those guys prepared to play,” Napier said.

So far in 2020, the prospects don’t appear as dire in the tight end room.

“Getting Johnny Lumpkin back will be a good shot in the arm,” Napier said. “Johnny has work to do to get in shape to get in condition and ready to play, but certainly his experience and knowledge will be good to have back. We know what type of player Johnny is capable of being.”

Napier said Bergeron has made even more strides as a receiver and Migl returns as well. Rhett Guidry also added some versatility to the position as a late addition to the club from Baton Rouge.

And while freshman Christian Sabatini continues to battle a camp injury, Napier said Damani Burrell “is a talented walk-on that I think has a bright future.”

So perhaps not a strength of the team just yet, but “I like the talent in that room. I think we’re going to be fine there.”

Eke impressing so far

One of the long shots to provide answers at wide receiver could be a surprise transfer from Oklahoma’s track program in redshirt sophomore Golden Eke, who hasn’t played football since leaving Langham Creek High in Houston after the 2017 season.

“We’ve been pleased with Golden’s progress,” Napier said. “Golden Eke is first of all, an exceptional young man. He’s got a smile on his face. He’s bright, he’s intelligent, he’s got a desire to improve, he’s learning about our program and what’s required to be a part of this team. I do think he’s extremely athletic and talented.”

Naturally, the 6-1, 186-pound Eke is shaking off the rust, but Napier said the former high school track and field All-American has done enough to raise some eyebrows.

“Overall, Golden is exactly what we thought he was,” Napier said. “I’ve been very pleased in particular the last couple of days. He’s kind of hit the ground running. I do think if he continues to work hard and can earn a special teams, he’s a guy that could contribute to our team this year.”

Alert to heart issues

Among all the health concerns due to the coronavirus, one of the more recent area is the COVID-19’s potential long-term impact on the heart.

Doctors have discovered the virus leaves a condition called myocarditis in a small percent of patients.

Asked about talk about some schools offering EKG tests to address that scary issue, UL coach Billy Napier said it’s certainly a subject on the athletic department’s radar.

+2 UL freshman wide receivers getting serious look during August drills due to depth chart issues in that spot In a perfect world, a program recruits freshmen to learn for a year or two before having to be counted upon heavily.

“First of all, our return to summer physical was much more in depth and much details than typical year, including some of those things that you’re mentioning there,” Napier said. “I also know that we’ve got really strict protocol.”

Furthermore, Napier said the heart concerns is also something the Sun Belt Conference has begun addressing.

“Based off the resocialization documents that the NCAA issues, which includes those (heart) things that you’re talking about,” Napier said. “That information has been out there for quite a while now. Our conference and school in particular has been following those protocols from the beginning.

“I do think we’re in the process of establishing a very thorough evaluation in that area specifically to make sure that we’re doing best for our players going forward from a safety standpoint.”

Embracing new measures

As uncomfortable as the coronavirus era of college football has been, some of the new measures required will actually become more of UL’s strategy if and when the program returns to life as normal.

One of those things is the mode of communication. Virtual zoom meetings have become the norm out of necessity, but Napier isn’t sure it’s wiser than anyone imagined.

“I think it’s going to create better communication, better meetings in particular from a recruiting standpoint,” Napier explained. “Imagine that your 10 coaches are on the road, we typically come back and meet a couple times in the spring evaluation period. Well now, they may be able to stay in place on the road and we can meet virtually. That’ll save money for the university and certainly save those guys a lot of time.”

There are also been some new ideas in the area of conditioning.

“We operated a little bit different,” Napier said. “We ran and lifted within groups for a while, where we typically would run separate from a lift. I think we like the attention to detail and the level of coaching we were able to give from a speed improvement standpoint in the smaller groups. That’s something we’ve talked about implementing in the future as well.”