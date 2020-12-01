In UL coach Billy Napier’s first season at UL, his Ragin’ Cajuns were fortunate enough to play Appalachian State in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game.

After losing in Boone, N.C., earlier that season and the Mountaineers already being the established program, the Cajuns lost as expected 30-19.

At the time, the notion was it was a great experience nonetheless … one to be tucked away for future use.

Then the Cajuns played Appalachian State twice again last season. UL outplayed the Mountaineers for most of the game at Cajun Field in the regular season, only to fall 17-7.

But again UL won the Sun Belt West again and got another crack at the Mountaineers in the league’s title game. Only, Appalachian State jumped on the Cajuns early and cruised to a 45-38 win.

The frustration continued.

The Cajuns were now 0-8 against the Mountaineers.

For most UL fans with big dreams of taking that next step as a program, Napier’s Cajuns just had to somehow figure out some way to beat Appalachian State to reach the top of the mountain.

That was certainly in the minds of many fans and analysts throughout the offseason and as they began to break down UL’s 2020 football schedule.

In so many ways, this fall has been a breakthrough season for UL’s program. It finally got that signature win – 31-14 at Iowa State – earning the program’s first Top 25 ranking since World War II.

Along the way, though, a funny thing happened.

A team the Cajuns beat 48-7 on the road last season – Coastal Carolina – somehow went from pretenders to contender in a hurry by beating UL 30-27 at Cajun Field in mid-October and then Appalachian State 34-23 five weeks later.

Suddenly, that overwhelming need to beat the Mountaineers took a bizarre turn.

For this season anyway, it’s not Appalachian State the Cajuns have to solve to finally be crowned Sun Belt champions.

UL will play Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., on Dec. 19 to decide which program will dethrone the Mountaineers.

Only, UL must still play Appalachian State … at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN back in Boone as a matter of fact.

Yes, on the way to the championship game, there's still this dark cloud lingering ... a puzzle the Cajuns just can't seem to solve.

No, Coastal being the East champions this season still doesn’t give the Cajuns that intensely-desired win over the Mountaineers.

Most around Cajun Country or the Sun Belt region overall figured it was a 2-for-1 special.

You finally beat Appalachian State and you win the Sun Belt crown.

Not in 2020.

If you believe Napier and his players, however, the curve ball that is Coastal’s emergence won’t change the Cajuns’ focus in Friday’s game.

“Regardless of maybe their record, or where they’re at in their division or their national ranking, this is an exceptional team,” Napier said of the Mountaineers. “They’ve got unbelievable personnel, they’ve got an identity in all three phases, they’ve got a veteran group at the positions that matter the most.”

Two weeks before playing THE game UL thought would knock Appalachian State off its pedestal, the Cajuns still has to beat the Mountaineers to check off its most aggravating box.

Somehow, the biggest target is no longer the most significant one.

Yet, for this week anyway, it’s still a No. 1 priority … even though it’s really the Coastal game now.

“Louisiana vs. App – it’s an important game … two of the best teams in the entire country,” Napier said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them and certainly what we see on the tape is no different than App. State teams in the past. One heck of a football team.”

One thing is for sure, the Mountaineers aren’t in the best of moods after the Chanticleers stole the show in the Sun Belt East this season.

At this point, their biggest consolation prize is to continue their mastery of the Cajuns.

Somehow the team that's never lost in the series might actually be the one with the chip on its shoulder.

This isn't how the renewal of this budding rivalry was supposed to go down.

Make no mistake, App. State will be ready. They're building it up as the first time a Top 20 team has ever visited Kidd Brewer Stadium - a place Napier knows all too well as a former Furman player and now enemy coach, as well as a venue the Mountaineers' program takes great pride in.

“Really nothing’s change,” App. State coach Shawn Clark said. “It’s going to be a fight. Every time we’ve played them, it’s been a very physical battle. We’ve been fortunate enough to come out on top the last few years. We’re (8-0) against those guys. It’s going to be a great battle.”

The Cajuns are about to find out if the most dangerous version of the Mountaineers is a spurned one.

“They’re one of the best teams we’ve played in a long time, much like they’ve always been in the past,” Napier said.

To be the 2020 Sun Belt Conference champions, the Cajuns must only win at Coastal on Dec. 19.

To check off all the boxes in this special season, however, there’s also this lingering matter of never having performed a victory dance after playing Appalachian State.

“We’re still chasing our best football and trying to get hot at the right time,” Napier said. “Certainly with our next two opponents, we’ll need to be at our best.”

Indeed, a tricky pair of games left for the Cajuns.