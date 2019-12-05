In some ways, each of the seven games played between UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns and the Appalachian State Mountaineers since November of 2014 have been the same.

After all, the Mountaineers won all of them .. and all by double figures.

More specifically, the last three have been carbon-copy scores with Appalachian State winning by 10, 11 and then 10 points.

But somehow the eighth showdown between the two programs – scheduled for 11 a.m. Central time Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. on ESPN – has a bigger feel than the previous seven meetings.

For one, the Mountaineers are 11-1 and ranked No. 20 in both polls, while the visiting Cajuns are 10-2 for the first time in school history.

Barring a change in the plans, the winner will advance to the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21 in New Orleans.

“Everybody's got a chip on their shoulder coming into this game, knowing that we owe these guys,” UL junior quarterback Levi Lewis said. “It’s going to be a good one.”

Despite the fact this showdown will be the fourth meeting in two seasons between these two programs, ASU coach Eliah Drinkwitz isn’t necessarily expecting a similar contest as the 17-7 defensive struggle his team won on Oct. 9 at Cajun Field.

“I don't go into any game with preconceived notions,” Drinkwitz said. “Just going to see how the game plays out.

“Each game has a life of its own.”

More points is likely a safe bet considering the Cajuns are averaging 38.8 points a game, and the Mountaineers 38.9. Incredibly, it’s almost identical on the other side as well with UL giving up 17.8 points a game and ASU 18.8.

“I absolutely think both teams have defenses and special teams, which could contribute to an offense not being able to produce what they have done over the bell curve of the season,” Drinkwitz said.

“I do have a tremendous amount of respect for what they do on the defensive side of the ball and know that they have been able to hold opponents pretty much all year to doing what they want them to do. So anything can happen, and I know they are a very good football team.”

Drinkwitz said his team was still searching for an identity in that first meeting and the Cajuns are convinced they’re farther along as well.

“Our confidence level is high,” UL senior cornerback Michael Jacquet said. “We know exactly what we can do. We know exactly what we are. Last year, there was a lot of doubt. We didn’t know exactly the identity of our team.

“This year, we know exactly where we are. We know what we’re going to do when we go out there. We know what we can make our opponent do. This year, everybody’s in one accord out there.”

In addition to the earlier game, last year’s experience in the Sun Belt title game should aid both clubs.

Jacquet’s experience in that game last year taught him a few lessons.

“Composure,” he said. “You’ve got to be composed. You’ve got to act like you’ve been there before. It’s going to come down to the little details – everybody doing their job, doing their assignments. It’s not going to take hero ball. It’s going to take everybody doing their 1-11.

“It’s going to be a very physical game. One turnover is like three turnovers. If we can get one turnover, it’s going to be a huge thing in a championship game.”

It’s doubtful any unit will be more motivated to perform Saturday than the Cajuns’ offense, which still feels a touch guilty for its lack of execution in the first meeting this season.

“We didn’t execute at a high level,” Lewis said. “Defense did their job, but offense has got to execute more. We’ve got to put more points on the board. We weren’t at our best and this game, we have to be at our best – being a championship game. There’s a lot on the line.

“We just have to prove to ourselves that we can go ahead and score the ball at our will and play at a high level. We didn’t play our best game – running or passing. We’ve got to showcase that better. Coach Nape calls the plays and we’ve got to be able to execute and be at our best.”

In that first meeting, Lewis was 13-of-24 passing for 131 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked three times and rushed for a minus-16 yards overall.

Since that game, though, the left-handed has produced two of the best games of his career – including 26-for-30 for 296 yards and three TDs at Coastal Carolina.

“He’s been lights out,” UL senior receiver Jarrod Jackson said of Lewis. “He isn’t hesitant any more. When he sees something and he likes it, he’s going to go for it. That’s something I appreciate and that’s something the whole team appreciates. We all know the type of football player Levi is. The dude’s a winner. He’s a baller. I’ve been knowing him for a number of years now. I played against him in high school actually too.

“The dude is legit. So when you get a chance to see him come out of his shell and be comfortable on the field and do his thing for real. That’s exciting to watch.”

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas, meanwhile, shined in that first meeting. He was 11-of-17 passing for 147 yards, but more importantly, he rushed for 63 yards and two scores.

“Zac, he’s very mobile,” Jacquet said. “Looking at him sometimes, you wouldn’t think he’s that mobile, but when he gets outside the pocket, he can really make some yards and go damage to opposing defenses.

“So far, every we’ve played them, he always makes one or two plays with his legs that was the difference in the ball game. So we’ve got to try to contain him and limit what he can do with his legs and make him one-dimensional.”

Since the loss to the Mountaineers, UL has averaged 39.5 points a game.

“I feel like it’s all coming together at a good time,” Lewis said.