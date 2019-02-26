Like most college basketball coaches around the country these days, the success rate of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns tends to be dictated by the number of 3-pointers made and allowed on a nightly basis.
But only slightly behind long-range shooting as a primary explanation for coach Bob Marlin club’s recent surge is its marked improvement on the defensive end.
So in effect, this weekend is returning to the scene of the crime for the Cajuns when they conclude their Sun Belt Conference home schedule by hosting Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome and then Appalachian State at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ll be ready to play against both of these teams,” said Marlin, whose team is 16-11 overall and tied for fifth place in the Sun Belt standings with ULM and Coastal at 7-7.
After sweeping the Alabama teams at home in late January to improve to 4-3 in league play, it appeared the Cajuns had overcome their slow start, mostly due to the after-effects of losing star senior forward Malik Marquetti to a knee injury in the final non-conference game of the season on Dec. 28.
But the long trip to the Carolinas produced a whole new set of obstacles, giving UL another mountain to climb.
Defense hadn’t been a strength for UL all season, but that question mark quickly transformed itself into a fatal flaw on that road trip. Appalachian State destroyed UL 104-77 and Coastal followed suit with a 96-79 victory over UL.
That started a three-game losing skid, culminating in a 103-86 home loss to Georgia Southern on Feb. 6, that dropped UL to 4-6 in Sun Belt play.
During that troubling three-game losing streak, the Cajuns were giving up an average of 101 points per game.
It almost certainly was going to improve after that poor of a stretch, but UL’s defense didn’t just get incrementally better over the next four games.
The improvement has been dramatic.
In going 3-1 since that nightmarish road trip to the Carolinas and one game against Georgia Southern, UL’s only allowing 69 points per game – giving up 64 points in both games on the Texas swing last weekend.
“We’re getting a little bit better defensively and that’s encouraging,” Marlin said. “We’re excited about the end (stretch drive).”
Marlin insists no major changes in personnel or rotations have taken place.
“The rotations are the same,” he said. “Guys are just moving better and they’ve got more energy on the defensive end.”
The perimeter defense got a bit of a break from defending the 3 on the Texas trip, but the overall upgrade certainly began there. For instance, UL limited Georgia State to 6-of-17 shooting beyond the arc in the 76-72 win on Feb. 8.
“It’s just pressuring the ball and limiting 3-point shots,” Marlin said. “The Texas teams don’t shoot the 3-point shot as well as some of the teams do and I think that played into it also. But it’s just the mentality. I think we’ve played with more energy on defense, more discipline.”
Marlin said a part of defense that often gets lost in the shuffle is rebounding. For the Cajuns, a big part of shining in that category falls on the shoulders of junior forward Justin Miller, who is currently averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.
“The biggest thing is defensive rebounding from Justin Miller,” Marlin said. “Rebounding is probably the key thing, because defensive rebounding gains you possession. That’s the way you end a good defensive possession.
“And we did that the other night. Two stops in the last minute to get the ball back … just didn’t convert.”
Another level of defense that many fans may overlook is defending on top. Marquetti’s absence left a void defensively, especially against wing opponents with size. So the more help senior point guard Marcus Stroman can get defending opposing guards, the more flexibility he has to fill gaps elsewhere.
“Trajan (Wesley), P.J. (Hardy) and Cedric (Russell) – all of their defense has improved,” Marlin said. “It’s important to pressure the ball (on top). It allows Marcus to drop back to a bigger guy.”
Coastal Carolina at UL
Game: 7 p.m., Thursday, Cajundome.
Radio: KXHT 107.9 FM.
Online: ESPN-Plus.
Records: CC 13-13, 7-7; UL 16-11, 7-7.
Last meeting: CC won 96-79.
Series: UL leads 3-1.
UL Leaders: JaKeenan Gant (20.3 pts, 8.6 rebs); Marcus Stroman (11.7 pts, 4.5 rebs); Jerekius Davis (9.8 pts, 3.0 rebs); Justin Miller (9.3 pts, 7.4 rebs).
CC Leaders: Zac Cuthbertson (18.3 pts, 8.4 rebs); DeVante Jones (13.3 pts, 3.9 rebs); Tyrell Gumbs-Frater (9.1 pts, 1.8 rebs); Ajay Sanders (8.0 pts, 4.7 rebs).