It just seems like UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin’ Cajuns basketball coach can’t catch a break.

The season began a two-week team quarantine. Then came multiple cancellations, resulting in three of the five pre-conference games being challenging road trips to LSU, Rice and Louisiana Tech.

And after an encouraging road win at Texas State on Jan. 2, the Cajuns’ last two Sun Belt weekends have been canceling, likely producing a 51-day stretch with no home games.

Now if COVID-19 allows the Cajuns to return to the court for the first time in three weeks Friday, waiting for them are none other than the hottest team in the Sun Belt in Arkansas State.

“It’s tough,” said Brodhead, whose Cajuns will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Jonesboro, again at 4 p.m. Saturday and then go to Little Rock at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“I think it’s going to a lot tougher than I thought. I’m real positive because I see them in practice and it looks good, but I don’t know how it’s going to look good. I apologize ahead of time if it doesn’t look good.”

While the Cajuns enter the weekend 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play hoping it still remembers how to ride the bike, the Red Wolves have won nine in a row with a 9-1 overall and 4-0 league record.

“Arkansas State is a tough place to play,” Brodhead said. “But you know we’ve just got to go out and see what we have. Hopefully, we can kind of do some things that disrupts what they do.”

Arkansas State, which hasn’t lost since an 85-68 setback to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener, swept Texas State at home and ULM in Monroe last weekend.

The Red Wolves are led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Jireh Washington (12.4 pts, 4.5 rebs), Jada Stinson (11.9 pts, 3.7 rebs) and Peyton Martin (10.3 pts, 5.5 rebs).

“They’re guard heavy,” Brodhead said. “That little Washington girl is playing really well. That lane-line drive has been good and then defensively they’re mixing it up between their zone – their 1-3-1, 2-3 – and then their man-to-man.

“They also have a kid shooting at 50 percent from the field (5-9 Washington and 6-3 center Trinitee Jackson). Their hybrids are like ours. I think the matchup is pretty much the same. They’re scoring a lot more than us, but I have confidence in our defense that we can do some things to disrupt it a little bit.”

While waitingto play again, Brodhead said he’s done everything from look back at practice plans from a decade ago to full 40-minute scrimmages to simulate game time conditions as much as possible.

“The longer we stay out, the tougher it’s going to be,” Brodhead said. “How do you keep them focused? It’s a tough one.”