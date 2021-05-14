UL's Claire Meyers sets new Sun Belt meet record in javelin
MOBILE, Ala. – Claire Meyers led a 1-2 finish in the women’s javelin, setting a Sun Belt Conference Championship record in the process, while Juliette Smith claimed the first-day lead in the women’s heptathlon to lead the UL Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field team after the first day of the SBC Outdoor Championships on Thursday at Jaguar Track.
Brooklynne Wilson produced the second-best mark in school history in the women’s hammer throw to help the Cajuns scored 25 points through four events to rank third overall in the women’s field after day one.
Meyers, a product of North Vermilion High, led a trio of Ragin’ Cajuns in the scoring column in the women’s javelin after posting a winning throw of 168 feet and breaking the meet record of 166-4 set by Louisiana Tech’s Olivia McCoy in 1998. Maria Bienvenu finished second overall in her first SBC Outdoor meet after posting a throw of 160-11 with freshman Blair LaFleur finishing eighth overall with a personal-best mark of 125-2.
Smith earned first-place honors in three of four events in the heptathlon to claim the first-day lead with 3,348 points. The senior opened the day for UL with a first-place time of 14.19 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles before finishing fifth overall in the high jump at 5-3. Smith capped off the first day claiming both the shot put (43-0 ½) and 200-meter dash (24.59) to stake a 149-point lead over South Alabama’s Hanna-Mai Vaikla.