HAMMOND — With rain forecast for most of the evening, Southeastern Louisiana postponed Tuesday's nonconference game against UL Lafayette until later in the season.
The game between the Lions (2-5) and Cajuns (1-6) has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 3 at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. All tickets sold for Tuesday's game will be valid for entry to the rescheduled contest.
Southeastern returns to action Wednesday, traveling to No. 9-ranked Mississippi State (6-1) for a 5:30 p.m. game at Dudy Noble Field/Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
Next action for the Cajuns is 6:30 p.m. Friday against Maryland at Russo Park.