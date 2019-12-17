If everything goes as planned for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program on national signing day Wednesday, there won’t be many surprises.
Perhaps one or two, says UL coach Billy Napier.
But really, Napier is counting on all his staff's hard work during the summer and over the last week producing a satisfying harvest with at least 17 signatures on national letters of intent to UL on Wednesday.
“We expect to sign at least 17, maybe 18,” Napier said. “We feel confident where we’re at relative to that group. It’s a group that’s been committed for a long time. It’s a group that has great relationships with each other and with our staff. We’re excited about the group and look forward to Wednesday.
“There’s lots of thing that can happen in the final 48 hours or so, but we feel really good about solidifying that group. That’s one of our objectives after the championship game was to solidify all of our committee guys. There may be some surprises for the good.”
In other words, playing a late bowl on Jan. 6 has actually helped the recruiting side of his staff’s job.
“I think it’s been a positive,” Napier said. “We were able to focus on recruiting, because we haven’t had to practice. We’ve been able to compartmentalize and focus on the task at hand.”
Napier said UL will likely hold two or three scholarships for the February signing day.
“You never know when a graduate transfer is going to pop up,” he said.
In the big picture, Napier said Wednesday’s haul is the next step to getting back to a normal level after the NCAA sanctions he inherited from the previous regime.
“We’re gradually getting back to a full roster,” he said. “We’re getting back to a legit 85 scholarship players. We’ve always been playing catch-up since the first signing class.”
Napier said it’s still too early to know exactly what the roster is going to look like coming out of the upcoming spring season. Injuries and any potential transfers elsewhere could create holes.
“Attrition isn’t always bad,” Napier said. “It’s part of the process. The bottom five to 10 percent isn’t necessary a bad thing. It can be beneficial both ways.”
Before getting those answers, it’s pretty obvious the staff sought wide receiver depth with commitments from four wide receivers – Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy, Lafayette Christian’s Errol Rogers, East St. John’s Dontae Fleming and former Comeaux High quarterback Tanarious Achan of Riverside Community College in California – not to mention a few athletes with unknown positions.
“Losing Ja’Marcus (Bradley) and Bam (Jackson), that’s a lot of production,” Napier said. “We also lost a lot of speed with Raymond Calais leaving, which we need to replace.”
A pair of running backs are expected in Emani Bailey of Denton, Texas and Andray Pope of Evergreen, Ala.
The biggest position of need, even if Wednesday goes as planned, is at linebacker.
Napier said there’s a lack of linebackers across the state and the nation, suggesting that some power five are “stretching” for players at that position. One of UL’s commitments is inside linebacker Ahmad Johnson of Pelahatchie, Miss.
The returns of Lorenzo McCaskill and Jourdan Quibodeaux help that position, as does the expected extra year for starter Ferrod Gardner.
“That’s definitely a position we’re going to keep an eye on that we need to address,” Napier said. “It’s a position of need. If they don’t fit the size and speed, they’ve got to be very productive. Those are tough calls to make.”
Napier said he isn’t against signing a placekicker or punter, although none are currently committed.
Like at many programs, the Cajuns have their eye on a top-notch walk-on kicker, as well as Kenny Almendares and Grant Paulette coming back.
Of the 17 commitments, two with recent question marks raised are Alabama running back Pope and Catholic High of New Iberia quarterback Trey Amos, who is listed as an athlete and will likely play cornerback in college.
UL Verbal Commitments
ATH Caleb Anderson, 6-2, 185, East Feliciana
RB Emani Bailey, 5-9, 200, Ryan High-Denton, Texas
RB Andray Pope, 6-0, 200, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Ala.
WR Kyren Lacy, 6-3, 207, Thibodaux
CB Courtline Flowers, 6-1, 170, South Oak Cliff-Dallas, Texas
WR Dontae Fleming, 6-0, 165, East St. John-Reserve
OG Corey Marshall, 6-3, 332, Northwood-Shreveport
ATH Trey Amos, 6-0, 173, Catholic-New Iberia
OG Jack McKenzie, 6-4, 285, Parklane Academy, McComb, Miss.
DT Dominique Ratcliff, 6-2.5, 266, Conroe, Texas
WR Errol Rogers, 5-11, 185, Lafayette Christian
LB Ahmad Johnson,6-1, 210, Pelahatchie Attendance Center, Pelahatchie, Miss.
CB Dabari Hawkins, 6-2.5, 185, Stafford, Texas
ATH Tyree Skipper, 6-2, 185, Sophie B. Wright-New Orleans
TE Christian Sabatini, 6-2, 239, Plano, Texas
DT Sonny Hazard, 6-0.5, 295, Jesuit-New Orleans
WR Tanarious Achan, 5-8, 170, Riverside CC/Comeaux High
