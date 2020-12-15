UL coach Billy Napier has said multiple times over the past week that all of his focus and attention is on preparing his Ragin’ Cajuns for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Conference championship game at Coastal Carolina.

And while that’s both understandable and most correct, there is that matter of the early version of national signing day on Wednesday.

Napier said the fact the vast majority of UL’s verbal commitments came prior to the start of the 2020 season helps, as well as the reality that there’s fewer overall commitments on the table.

“We have the luxury of being very selective this year,” Napier said.

According to 247sports, the Cajuns have 14 commitments for the 2021 class.

In that group, two are listed as quarterbacks, two as running backs, one offensive lineman, three defensive linemen, one wide receiver, one linebacker, one safety, one cornerback and two athletes.

The truth is recruiting these days – especially in 2020 – is more complicated on one hand, yet acquiring new players to bolster a roster is also easier than ever.

“There’s a number of different ways to acquire players these days,” Napier said. “I think you’re going to see this transfer portal situation is going to become much like the National Football League in free agency.”

Both add and lose players through the transfer portal, which Napier says he fully supports.

“Not all attrition is bad attrition,” he said.

It’s almost a certainty some of the 14 commitments won’t sign until the traditional February signing day.

For example, with his Golden Bears playing Neville on Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals, Carencro running back Kendrell Williams is one of the early commitments expected to wait. With Williams, however, there’s no reason for UL fans to be concerned.

And although Napier would understand a commitment waiting to make sure if he’s going to still be UL’s coach after the rumor season ends, the Cajuns’ head coach says there are no concerns in that area.

“We haven’t had that issue,” Napier said in Monday’s weekly zoom teleconference. “I do think it’s a part of the dynamic and a part of the timeline. The big thing here is if a young man were to sign and then the head coach were to leave, there’s a clause in there where the institution will let you out of the national letter of intent and you can open up your options.

“We don’t have to worry about that here. I think the big thing here is we’re focused on the task at hand. We’re working really hard to finish this class in the right way.”

There are other issues at hand that could influence signing day decisions.

One is that this year’s seniors now have another year of eligibility if desired due to the NCAA’s summer COVID-19 relief ruling.

“Think of this year as not counting,” Napier said. “We just hit pause on this 20-20 season and then we’re going to hit unpause as soon as the season’s over.

“Some will choose to go ahead and graduate or go ahead and pursue their NFL dreams. But you are going to granted kind of a waiver based off the number of seniors that you do have. Now if they don’t come back, you don’t get that spot.”

UL has 13 seniors on scholarship. Quarterback Levi Lewis has announced he’s returning, but most of the other seniors asked say they’re waiting until after the season to announce their decisions.

“I’m thankful that we do have some young men that are going to get a chance to come back,” Napier said. “We’ve played a lot more football than a lot of people out there. It’ll benefit is a lot of ways.”

The other issue to consider is the anticipated one-time transfer rule that may be passed next spring.

The rule would allow all college students to transfer one time during the careers and be immediately eligible.

“The big thing is the consensus is that this will be passed,” Napier said. “It’ll be voted on later in the spring and then become official on August 1. You’re seeing even more and more movement out there on football teams. We anticipate it going through. All the information and research that we’ve done, it’s expected to get passed.”