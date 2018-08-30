Raymond Calais took two kickoffs back for touchdowns in UL-Lafayette’s football season opener last season.
The Cecilia product would love to start his junior season in the same manner Saturday when the Ragin’ Cajuns open up against Grambling.
New NCAA regulations might make that more difficult.
For the first time this season, teams who elect to fair catch a kickoff inside their 20-yard-line will automatically have the ball placed at the 25 to start their offensive series. The new rule, designed to limit injury-heavy kickoff returns, matches a change from several years ago when touchbacks in the end zone were brought out to the 25.
Teams who complete the fair catch may also relocate the ball where the offense chooses inside the hash marks — on the hash, in the middle of the field, or anywhere in between.
The rules will make for some interesting strategies for special teams, said Cajuns coach Billy Napier.
“Each week’s going to be a little bit different relative to the talent of the kicker on the other team,” Napier said. “Where the ball comes down, what type of hang time, what type of speed there is on the return team, where are the players when the ball gets caught. It’s going to be different based on those variables.
“We’re going to be aggressive in those areas, because we feel like we have some weapons back there that can make a difference in the game.”
Calais is one of those weapons. He brought last year’s season-opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown against Southeastern Louisiana. Twelve minutes later, after the two teams had combined for five touchdowns in 11:51 of playing time, Calais fielded another kickoff and returned it 100 yards, the longest return in the Sun Belt Conference last season.
“That was just crazy,” said Calais, who finished that game with 229 yards on four returns. “That’s always my goal, to run one back. They just popped open, and I was able to get to a seam.”
After that game, Calais didn’t get many more opportunities. He had 26 return attempts in the final 11 games, just over two per game.
“They didn’t want to kick to me,” he said. “I kinda got bored back there. I’d be like, come one, give me another chance.”
Calais was one of four FBS players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game last year, the second-highest total in NCAA history, and he was the only one to do it twice in the same quarter. Only 24 players in NCAA history have had two kickoff return TDs in the same game.
That number might not go up much this season with the new rules in place. Players are obviously not required to fair catch, but with the proliferation of “sky” or “pop-up” kickoffs over the past few years, Cajuns special-teams coach Matt Powledge said kicking and receiving teams might change strategies.
“Teams that feel like they’re at a disadvantage and facing superior personnel, a lot will say we want to just take it at the 25,” he said. “We did studies in the off-season at drive-start averages, and in our conference you see the bottom tier starting drives underneath the 25 and the top tier out around the 30-, 31-, 32-yard line. If you’re very good on kickoff return, then you can create a seven or eight-yard advantage. We want to make sure we’re not one of those teams that’s forced into fair catching, so we’ll have a more attacking mindset.
“For kicking teams, what you’re going to see is less sky kicks and you may see more squib kicks, balls on the ground, to avoid that fair-catch rule.”
That might not be the best situation for Calais, one of only three players in Cajun history with multiple TD returns in a career, but the former state prep sprint champion and Gatorade Louisiana Track and Field Athlete of the Year said he’s going to take opportunities when they become available.
“I’ve thought about that rule a lot,” he said, “but with the schemes we have this year and with what coach Powledge wants to do, I’m going to take my chances.”
Even with Calais’ two opening returns, the Cajuns were inconsistent on kick returns last year. Other than those two, UL-Lafayette averaged fewer than 18 yards per runback.
“We inherited special teams that weren’t top tier and they weren’t bottom tier,” Powledge said. “They were somewhere in the middle, and that’s something that we think we can improve drastically this season.”