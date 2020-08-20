Perhaps Trinity Valley Community College defensive coordinator William Reed was on to something.

When former Acadiana High standout free safety Jayrin Wilson arrived on his campus in Athens, Texas, the Cardinals had technically signed Wilson as a ‘athlete’.

After watching him run, Reed decided it was best to try the 5-10, 170-pounder out at cornerback.

“I’ve been stuck there ever since,” Wilson laughed.

Fast-forward to August of 2020 and suddenly many around UL’s program is seeing the wisdom in Reed’s notion. After Wilson got his feet wet primarily as a special teams demon but also playing some cornerback in 14 games last season, he’s now in the mix for significant playing time at cornerback this season.

“Much like most of the players, the huge jump is between the first year and second year when it comes to significant playing time,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I think we’re seeing Jayrin continuing to get better.”

For Wilson, the transition involved much more than waiting his turn.

“I had to learn a whole new position,” Wilson said.

One of Wilson’s first moves was to watch film … tape of the NFL’s best cornerbacks. Initially, it was Patrick Peterson and of late, guys like Stephon Gilmore, Xavier Rhodes and Marshon Lattimore.

“I actually started watching a lot of film from the best corners in the game at the time, because I was fairly new to it and I really didn’t know much about it,” Wilson explained. “Pick up knicks and knacks of what they were doing to get better. They were the best in the game at what they do.”

In his redshirt freshman season at Trinity Valley in 2018, his athletic ability was enough to produce 43 tackles and five interceptions, including one he returned for a score.

Fortunately for the Cajuns, UL’s new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney saw Wilson play in the third game that season.

The former Wreckin’ Ram had originally committed to ULM in high school, but took the juco route after being ineligible.

ULM didn’t follow him. Toney and the Cajuns did.

“After he watched me play, it was like weekly talks,” Wilson said. “He was hitting me up every week. ‘How is recruiting? How is everything going out there in Texas?’ He would always keep in contact with them. That’s how I felt the love from Cajun family. I felt like it would definitely be a nice school to come back home to.”

Old Dominion and Hawaii actually offered Wilson out of Trinity Valley, but Wilson preferred to stay close to home and came to UL as a walk-on.

“I don’t know how I said no actually,” Wilson joked about declining Hawaii. “I actually enjoyed my time there. It just felt like was right at the time.

“At the time, I didn’t want to be that far away from my family. I’d rather to come back home and be walk-on. I could just work hard and a year later, look at where I’m at now.”

Upon arriving at UL, Wilson made an immediate impact in special teams, but still had plenty to learn at his new position.

“I’d honestly say close to the third or fourth game in the middle of the season,” Wilson said. “After we came back from Ohio, that’s when I started to feel a little more comfortable with the play book. I had already kind of knew my role on special teams and I was beginning to play a little more on defense.

“That just gave me a boost in confidence that I just needed to work harder every week to try to solidify my spot in the defense.”

UL cornerback coach Lamar Morgan has played a huge role in Wilson’s development.

“I think coach (LaMar) Morgan has been outstanding from a teacher and relationship standpoint,” Napier said. “Certainly, he’s affected Jayrin.”

Wilson couldn’t agree more.

“Last year, I used to panic a lot because I didn’t want to get beat,” said Wilson, who collected 11 tackles, an interception and four breakups last season. “This year, I’ve just gotten so much better with my feet and coach Morgan has really been helping us corners out in the room so much. He’s helped us get better. He’s helped us get to the point where we feel confident in how we play now.

“I’m not scared to go out there and mess up. That’s what film and tape is for. I can just go watch film and get better for the next day.”

These days, Wilson is getting consistent backup reps behind both Eric Garror and A.J. Washington.

In some ways, Wilson is quite relieved to be at his current status.

When the coronavirus shutdown came in March, ending UL’s spring season after just three practices, Wilson’s concern skyrocketed.

“To be honest, I felt like a lot of us were worried,” Wilson admitted. “At the time when coronavirus started, we really didn’t know much of what was going on. I felt like it would hurt my chances a lot, not knowing what was going on.

“We didn’t get to finish out the spring. A lot of people didn’t get to show what they had to prove. At that time, it was kind of heartbreaking because at the time I was a walk-on and still didn’t know if my position was going to get taken, or what was going to happen.”

Napier frankly hasn’t seen a difference in Wilson without the spring.

“Jayrin has been an inspiration to his teammates in terms of being a guy who has overcome,” Napier said. “He’s got a chip on his shoulder and certainly one of those walk-ons that I think has a chance in the future of being one of those heartbeat guys that’s apart of that tradition that we’ve established here of walk-ons making an impact on the team and eventually earning a scholarship.”

Now that Wilson’s somewhat caught up on learning his new position, the redshirt junior’s got room to be more of a leader this fall.

“The main thing I’m working on this year is being a better team player,” he said. “This is a whole team from last year. We’re having to learn all the new guys coming in. Helping my teammates the best way I can, helping them get better every day, every practice.”