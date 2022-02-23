STATESBORO, Ga. First, there was a need for another backcourt scorer and Jalen Dalcourt responded with 35 points over a two-game period.
Then, the next goal was to get center Theo Akwuba going again.
On Wednesday at Hanner Fieldhouse, Akwuba responded with possibly his best performance of the season to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 82-69 road win over Georgia Southern.
The Cajuns improved to 13-13 overall and 8-8 in league play with the win, while Georgia Southern dropped to 11-15 and 4-11.
With one playing date left in the regular season, the Cajuns were officially eliminated from a potential first-round bye in the Sun Belt Tournament with Georgia State’s win over ULM.
Still, UL currently stands seventh in the league standings, just percentage points behind Arkansas State (16-10, 7-7) if both teams win Friday.
With a win at Georgia State on Friday, the Cajuns could potentially finish as high as fifth place.
A win would also give UL a four-game winning streak in league play once again this season.
Akwuba delivered a dynamic effort with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, along with 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocked shots.
“He was really big for us tonight,” Marlin said of Akwuba.
Kobe Julien was next with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.
Also coming through with a bounce-back performance was Kentrell Garnett with 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land.
“We dominated the field goal percentage in the second half,” Marlin said. “We shared the ball. Kobe hit big buckets, Theo hit big buckets. Kentrell gave us a couple of great baskets. We were able to get more points from that spot. So it was a team effort … a good win.”
For the game, the Cajuns made seven of 18 3-pointers, as well as 19 of 23 attempts at the free throw line.
Akwuba only scored one points in the Cajuns’ home loss to Georgia Southern and turnovers and missed free throws were also a hinderance for UL in that contest. In this game, UL only committed nine turnovers.
The Eagles, on the other hand, started off as hot as possible, jumping out to an early 15-3 lead and making eight of their first 10 attempts from 3-point land. Despite that hot shooting, the Eagles only led by a single point at the half.
In the second half, though, Georgia Southern didn’t made another 3-pointer in six tries.
“We did everything better in the second half,” Marlin said.
The Eagles finished with 11 turnovers. Elijah McCadden finished with 16 points, followed by Cam Bryant and Gedi Jouzapaitis with 14 apiece.