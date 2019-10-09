VOLLEYBALL: UL (5-12, 1-3) at South Alabama (11-6, 3-1)
WHEN/WHERE: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Jaguar Gym, Mobile, Ala.
One positive is that UL’s volleyball team has likely faced its four toughest league foes in the first two weekends of Sun Belt Conference play.
The other positive is that Ragin’ Cajun coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot knows her team should have split those four matches, and is hoping a confounding Friday loss to Appalachian State doesn’t come back to haunt her club.
“For sure, we’ve played the top four teams in the conference,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said heading into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. contest at South Alabama. “We would have loved to come out 2-2, but at least we got one.
“Now, it’s not like the rest are cupcakes, but it’s teams that we can get on the winning side if we can keep our focus.”
If the Cajuns (5-12, 1-3) had remained focused, they would have split last weekend’s home matches against App State and Coastal Carolina, just like they did in the opening-weekend Texas trip to Texas State and UT Arlington. UL won the first two sets against the Mountaineers and led 17-9 in the third set before self-destructing and losing a 3-2 decision.
“The first set we rocked the house (25-17), and the second set (25-13) was the cleanest volleyball I’ve seen us play this season,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “It was beautiful the first two sets, really the first two and a half against a really good team. But once you open the door to a high caliber team, all of a sudden it’s a great match after we had all the opportunities in the world to win it.”
A disheartened UL team lost 3-0 the following day to a Coastal Carolina team that has the league’s best record (14-2), and faced the league’s only two unbeaten teams (4-0) over the past weekend.
“Against Coastal, the best team in the conference, we’re right with them again, and there’s our ceiling again,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “One of our struggles this year is paying past 18 points in each set. Does it stink right now, for sure, but I think we’ll learn a lot from those matches and hopefully use that going forward to the Alabama schools.”
The Cajuns, who also travel to face Troy (13-3, 3-1) on Saturday after Friday’s match against the Jaguars, still stand fourth in the six-team West Division and have a head-up win over one team ahead of them in UTA (2-2). The top four teams from each division advance to the Nov. 21-24 conference tournament – a format UL knows well after last year’s 7-9 team was fifth in the West while two teams with worse records (USA 6-10 and Troy 5-11) got into the tournament as the third and fourth teams in the East.
“We know we’ve got to figure it out, but the great thing is our upside is still pretty significant,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “The errors we’re making are nonsensical ones. When we correct them, and we are little by little, this group will get it together. If our goal is to win the conference tournament, I don’t want to say we’re on track, but we know this is part of our growing pains.”
Junior setter Avery Breaux moved past 1,000 career assists in the App State loss and has had career-high assist totals in each of her last three matches since the Cajuns went exclusively to the 5-1 offense with Breaux the primary setter – a move necessitated when sophomore transfer Gemma Cantone went down with a torn labrum.
UL holds a big 34-17 series advantage over the Jaguars and has won the last two, including a win in Mobile in 2017 and a victory at Long Gym last year.