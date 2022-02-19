There were plenty of moments in UL’s gutsy 79-74 win over ULM on Saturday at the Cajundome when it didn’t look for the home team.
Each time, however, Kobe Julien stepped up with a big play.
And when he didn’t, it was Jalen Dalcourt delivering.
Together the duo helped the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-13, 7-8) complete the weekend sweep of the rival Warhawks and give the squad some momentum heading into the final weekend of the regular season Wednesday and Friday in Georgia.
“We were down at the half, but we never felt like we were out of it,” Julien said. “We knew what was going on. We knew why we were down. We just came together as a team. We were like, ‘We can’t lose. We can’t lose at home – can’t lose this last home game.’”
After the Cajuns cut ULM’s lead to 44-42 only to see the Warhawks rattled off a quick 9-0 run for a 53-42 lead with 13:22 left, Julien was right there with a big 3-pointer to calm UL’s nerves.
He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes of play.
“ We’re trying to get ready for the tournament,” Julien said. “We’re trying to get ready for these next two games. We just all came together with a dog mindset and were just ready to play.”
Julien was stellar at the free throw line, making all 10 of his attempts, two days after making a free throw with two seconds left to win at ULM on Thursday.
“It’s been very big,” Julien said. “Just going up there and clearing my mind. Not thinking about the stage or the type of free throw it is. Just go up there and be ready to knock one down whether it’s early in the game or late in the game.”
Dalcourt really got the Cajundome crowd into it with a rebound dunk putback to tie it at 58-58 with 7:23 left.
He later knocked down a big pull-up jumper at 4:49 to draw within 66-64, before making all four of his free throws in the final 2:40.
“It’s big for me,” Dalcourt said of his recent enhanced role. “It was a setback mentally. I wasn’t as locked in. Coach had to humble me, so sitting me was the best thing. But when I got out there, I was making sure I played my hardest every time I was on the floor.
“It really makes me appreciate the part of just staying ready at all times. You never know when it’s going to be your turn, so you always have to be ready.”
Dalcourt finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.
“Me being able to score provides our team with another weapon,” Dalcourt said. “We’ve got a lot of guys on our team that can really score the ball. When you get guys going, it’s kind of hard to stop us. We’ve got a lot of weapons that nobody even knows about. So it’s a matter of time when everybody comes out playing with confidence and we can take off in this conference.”
Perhaps even more critical is the added floor leadership he’s provided.
“In the heat of moments, I’m very passionate about the game, so guys know,” Dalcourt said. “I just make sure everybody’s on the same page. We don’t go for the home-run plays. We just stick to the offense and be patient … one play at a time. That’s what I try to get our guys to stay locked in on.”
Playing his last home game in the Cajundome, Dou Gueye contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes.
Another key aspect of the win was UL’s defense slowing Andre Jones down in the second half after he scored 14 in the first half.
“We just tried to sit on his left hand and really play tough defense,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They run a five-out motion. They get a lot of back doors usually. They didn’t back door us tonight. They got us once up there.
“When they shoot the 3-point shot well, they’re a tough team, because he can drive it and (Elijah) Gonzales can get in there too.”
The win was especially impressive considering the Cajuns were informed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Brown wouldn’t be available due to contact tracing.
“It was disappointing, but the guys rallied,” Marlin said. “I’m really proud of our players. They really stepped up and did what we needed to do to get a big win.”