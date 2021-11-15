Plans have already begun for UL’s participation in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Cajun Field.
Season ticket holders have until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22 to lock in their seat location.
After that time, tickets for the game will be opened to the general public. Ticket prices are $35 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission.
Because it’s a Sun Belt event, no regular season ticket promotions can be honored for this game. For example, Young Ragin’ Cajuns Club members will not be granted admission without a ticket.
The capacity of Cajun Field is 41,426; the game will be aired on ESPN.
“We’re so excited to host this event,” said Nico Yantko, UL deputy director of athletics for external operations. “We’re so excited for our coaches, our student-athletes and really so proud of our staff and our fans to give us the opportunity to position us to host the thing.
“Clinching homefield advantage so early in the season is just tremendous to us not only for preparation for Dec. 4, but hopefully a confidence to propel us over the next two weeks to get us to the end zone.”
Parking will be essentially the same as regular season contests with free parking at the LITE center across the street from Cajun Field. All fans who have parking or tailgating passes are expected to bring their game six ULM passes to the Dec. 4 game.
Anyone who disposes of their ULM parking pass should contact the RCAF office immediately, according to Yantko.
“We tried to make things as consistent as possible for our fans, and we’re real excited to add value in these unique times to reward folks for being season ticket members and RCAF donors,” Yantko said.
Additionally, if anyone wants to purchase parking or tailgating passes for the championship game, parking spots are $10, tailgating spots $160 and RV spots $375.
For more information on the championship game in the coming week, Yantko suggests fans log onto ragincajuns.com/sbc.
The Cajuns (9-1, 7-0) will be playing at Liberty on Saturday, before finishing out the home season against ULM on Nov. 27.
UL's opponent for the championship game remains uncertain. Currently, it would be Appalachian State, which UL defeated 41-13 on Oct. 12, but Coastal Carolina and Georgia State have not be eliminated.