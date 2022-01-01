Once again limited to nine players and its head coach largely due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team managed to finalize a New Year’s weekend to remember with a dramatic 65-64 road win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Kobe Julien nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to provide the winning margin after Coastal Carolina had grabbed a brief 63-62 lead with 35 seconds on a Essam Mostafa layup.

The victory improved the Cajuns to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal dropped to 8-5 and 1-1.

UL will return to Sun Belt play at home against Arkansas State on Thursday. The Chanticleers will next travel to Troy.

The Cajuns played the weekend trip to the East coast without head coach Bob Marlin, who texted positive Tuesday. Upon arriving in Boone, North Carolina on Wednesday, five regulars rotation players were also put on the COVID-19 list.

Add the fact that Brayan Au is injured and Antwann Jones is no longer with the team, UL had just nine players available for the second straight game.

UL also had point guard Trajan Wesley and Durey Cadwell foul out of the game.

For the second straight game, UL got off to a great start with a Joe Charles bucket giving it a 13-9 lead eight minutes into the game.

Jordan Brown, who led all scorers with 20 points, scored seven of his 18 first-half points in the final 3:35 of the first half to give the Cajuns a 37-29 halftime lead. In fact, his 3-pointer with two seconds left ended the first half’s scoring.

But the shorthanded Cajuns finally hit an offensive wall for a stretch to open the second half, not hitting a field goal for the first 8:16 of the second half.

Julien’s free throw with 12:40 left finally ended the scoring drought to cut Coastal’s lead to 39-38.

At the time, Julien was off to another poor shooting night, missing his first seven shots from the field.

Then things began to turn around for the Baton Rouge native.

First, Julien nailed a 3-pointer at 11:44 to tie the game at 41-all.

That seemed to wake up UL’s shooting. Over the next four minutes, Julien nailed two more bombs to add to a 3-pointer from Michael Thomas and one from Durey Cadwell for a 55-47 lead with 7:28 left.

Theo Akwuba’s layup gave UL a 57-47 lead with 6:17 left.

The two teams went back and forth the rest of the way. After Julien’s jumper gave UL a 62-59 lead with 1:34 left, Garrick Green’s two free throws got Coastal close at 62-61 with 1:22 left.

That set up Mostafa’s potential game-winning layup with 35 seconds until Julien’s 3-pointer won it.

Julien finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds after the slow start. Joe Charles added nine points and four boards for the Cajuns.

UL outrebounded Coastal 42-34 in the win, while shooting 30% from 3-point land and 35% from the field overall.

The Cajuns also overcame Coastal attempting 15 more free throws and making 11 more at the line.

UL’s 3-point shooting defense came up huge again, limiting Coastal to 26% from behind the arc.

The Cajuns led for 32:25 in the game to Coastal’s 3:13.