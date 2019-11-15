UL softball coach Gerry Glasco entered the fall softball season with lofty hopes and dreams for his 2020 Ragin’ Cajuns softball squad.

Now that the fall season is over, his dreams and expectations are even higher.

Yes, his All-American pitching duo of Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist are as good as he expected. If there’s a given on this team, those two arms are it.

Rather, there’s a post-fall addition to the roster and two individuals who reached levels during the fall season far beyond his expectations.

The addition is former Texas A&M second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink.

The Cajuns lost starting third baseman in senior Kara Gremillion and second baseman Casidy Chaumont, who transferred to Missouri.

“We struggled with second base the last two years,” Glasco said. “It was kind of our Achilles' heel.

“We really were kind of desperate. I want to be able to put our best defense out there. Anytime you get a lead, you worry more about playing defense.”

Alderink spent last season graduating from business school with honors and didn’t play. When Glasco found out she was interested in playing, he jumped at the possibility of filling a void with an experienced player with 181 career games with the Aggies.

“She gives us that ability to put out a really, really good middle infield (along with shortstop Alissa Dalton), which is critical when Kleist’s main pitch is a dropball and a change-up,” Glasco said. “I watched her (Kleist) a lot at Oregon with my daughter playing there, and she gets lots and lots of ground balls.

“Her second baseman was always making huge plays for her. I knew it was a position that she depends on being greatly defended. That was the reason we made that last-minute adjustment.”

As a hitter, Glasco compared Alderink to a “left-handed Kara Gremillion,” so she has the ability to hit near the top of the lineup.

The next reason to spark Glasco’s national title aspirations was the play of junior pitcher Carrie Boswell. As a sophomore, Boswell was the staff’s No. 2 pitcher at 9-0 behind Ellyson. With Kleist around, she won’t likely pitch much this season, giving her a chance to swing the bat more.

And after leading the team in RBIs in the fall, the Alexandria native might get a lot of at-bats.

“Carrie Boswell was a huge offensive surprise in the fall,” Glasco said. “If we wanted to go with our best nine hitters, she’s got to be on the field somewhere.

“Boswell’s got to be on the field in the spring somewhere at least 50 to 75 percent offensively, just because she’s earned it. She’s a clutch player and she really loves the program. She’s a really good teammate.”

Mostly a contact hitter when she did get at-bats during her first two seasons, Glasco said Boswell transformed herself into a pull hitter with home run power.

“She told me she worked really hard on getting her lower half in her swing during the summer,” Glasco said.

Then there’s a true freshman slugger Taylor Roman from Missouri City, Texas — the daughter of former New Iberia, LSU and NFL standout football player Mark Roman.

“She really had a great fall,” Glasco said. “I think she’s going to be an impact player in our lineup this year.”

Glasco said Roman might compete for playing time as a true freshman originally. Then he saw her play.

“Once I saw her hit in the first two weeks of school and saw the tremendous power, I was thinking, ‘This kid may get in the lineup this year,’ ” he said. “But I’m thinking eight- or nine-hole hitter. Once we started competing, not only does she need to be in the lineup, but maybe in leadoff or the 4-5 hole or the three-hole.

“This program has had a lot of great players over the history of it. I think she’s one of those players that could really go down as a big-time, big-time hitter over a four-year career.”

Meanwhile, junior transfer Melissa Mayeux of France will take over for Gremillion at third base.

“Melissa was the absolutely the hardest worker on the team in the fall,” Glasco said. “She’s constantly working in the field to get better.”

Because of the infusion of talent, Glasco and his staff will have many options in the spring. For instance, Missouri transfer Geana Torres will help Julie Rawls at catcher, perhaps affording Rawls the chance to return to the outfield.

Sarah Hudek will move from left field to a logjam at first base, assuming Missouri transfer Callie Martin makes the improvement at the plate Glasco is expecting.

Also exciting Glasco is Bailey Curry, who showed vast progress after hitting .317 with six homers last season.

“(Curry) was much improved offensively,” Glasco said. “Her mental game, she was a much tougher athlete this fall than she was in the fall in of 2018. I’m looking for her to have a big impact on this ballclub in the spring.”

Glasco said he will have more options than ever.

“This is a team that’s not like any other college team I’ve coached,” he said. “I’ve been a college coach for 11 years, and I’ve never had a team where we didn’t have eight players clearly better than the rest of the roster. I’ve never had a team where nine players were all really good.

“But this is a team where we can actually bat 12 players and offensively the difference between two and three and 10 and 11 would be a very minimal difference.”

The only real concern might be replacing Lexie Comeaux's leadership.

“The way she made people feel,” Glasco said. “She just had a way of saying the right thing at the right time. We’re looking for that. That’s a void in our team.

“Something like that could be the reason we fall short of our goals, rather than the talent.”