In a perfect world, a program recruits freshman talent to learn for a year or two before having to be counted upon heavily.

Some of the wide receivers getting their first taste of Division I college football this fall for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns may not have the luxury.

For starters, one of the best receivers in the program’s history in Ja’Marcus Bradley is now playing for the Cleveland Browns after a record-setting career. Bradley had 60 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Captain Jarrod Jackson also graduated after 25 grabs for 405 yards last fall.

Then when you add the fact that Jamal Bell is now lost for the season to a knee injury and Calif Gossett also isn’t available with an Achilles tear, the experienced options at wide receiver have dwindled.

“It’s definitely a position we’re going to have to have some young players play,” UL coach Billy Napier admitted.

The good thing is Napier and offensive coordinator Rob Sale are both excited about the prospects from the rookie crop.

“We’re very excited what we’ve seen from those guys in mini-camp,” Napier said.

“I am confident in the ability that we have in that room.”

Leading the list is Thibodaux High freshman Kyren Lacy, as well as East St. John product Dontae Fleming and former LCA athlete Errol Rogers.

“Those are freshmen that can play,” Sale said. “They’ve got the size and speed that we need. We felt like we hit on all those guys and they’re going to be able to play.

“We needed some receivers to come in and be able to play and produce. You can see the little bit that we’ve had them – the little mini-camp run-throughs – that they can play. They have speed, power.”

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis is also excited about what he’s seen so far from that group.

“Kyren’s that young guy, energetic … eager to learn,” Lewis said. “He can go up and get it, he can climb the ladder, he can play through contact. I’m just looking forward to fall camp to see what he can do with pads on and how he’s going to compete and how he’s going to react. What’s his attention to detail – the little things that are going to make him better as an athlete.”

Lewis also warns against overlooking such returnees as Cassius Allen, who had six receptions for 79 yards and a score last year, and Brian Smith, who had seven catches for 74 yards.

“We’ve got guys ready to step up and play their roles,” Lewis insisted.

Of course, the two best bets to replace Bradley’s productivity are senior Jalen Williams and sophomore Peter LeBlanc. Williams made huge strides last season with 21 receptions for 279 yards and a score, while LeBlanc played more than most expected as a true freshman with 28 receptions for 344 yards and four scores.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got Peter LeBlanc and Jalen Williams back with significant experience,” Napier said.

“We expect big things from him,” Sale said of LeBlanc. “He’ll be able to play faster. He’s doing it now his second year.

“I know he’s only a sophomore, but he’s a leader in that room. He understands the big picture. He’s only going to be better for it. We expect big things from Peter.”

Still, it’s possible the 10-day training camp is more important for the wide receivers than any other position on the team.

“This is very much a work in progress,” Napier said. “There are tons of competitive reps that are going to take place over the next couple of weeks.”