When previous such events were held in such world famous cities at Glasgow, Scotland and Moscow, Russia, many around the world are likely wondering why the next World Boxing Super Series event slated for Saturday, April 27 will be held at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

The event’s organizers, meanwhile, got all the answers to such questions when in town this week to begin production preparation for the tournament’s next stop.

“It’s an amazing venue,” Comosa’s commercial manager Maximillian Page of England said. “The team seems really good. The team seems really professional. It was just renovated a couple of years ago. The building fits our production perfectly.

“If we get the number of people we hope to get in there, it’s going to be a great atmosphere. This is definitely one of the best buildings we’ve seen.”

Page visited Lafayette on Tuesday, along of attorney and Series organizer of Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing in Davie, Florida.

“The people here have been great,” Margules said.

“The people we’ve talked to have told us that it’s a great sports town, a great party town and when people get invested in something, they really like it,” Page said.

The four-hour live television event will feature plenty about Lafayette’s culture. In the week leading up to the fight, camera crews will following each of the four main-event fighers 24-7 to provide a flavor of their stay in Cajun Country.

“And it’s been great working with the Convention guys,” Page said. “They’ve been great. They realize what we bring to a town and how we like to work it. And if this show is successful, we’ll be back.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back in a few years without a local fighter. We want to build a brand so strong.”

Two of the primary reasons for even knowing about Lafayette’s Cajundome as an option, though, was Opelousas native promoter Kerry Daigle of Warriors Boxing and WBC Diamond light welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

“Literally, he (Daigle) has been bothering me for 20 years to bring a big boxing show to Lafayette,” Margules said. “I said, ‘Kerry, I think we might finally have the opportunity to finally do that.’ ”

Prograis (23-0), meanwhile, is a New Orleans native who fled to Houston during Katrina, so Lafayette is a perfect in-between venue for him to hold a World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight semifinal co-main event bout against Kiryl Relikh of Belarus (23-2).

The other co-main event will be Filipino-American Nonito Donaire (39-5) against South Africa’s Zolani Tete (28-3) in a bantamweight semifinal fight.

“This really is what I’ve been waiting for my whole career,” Daigle said. “This event is going to leave a legacy of boxing in Louisiana.

“I really believe these two fights are going to be two of the fights of the year in the country this year.”

The legacy Daigle referred to addresses the uniqueness of this event. Countless numbers of former pro boxing fans will tell you that once the boxing alliances got to three and four, it got too confusing.

No one really knew who the true champion was and the sport became more difficult to follow.

“Basically, it was a bunch of unrelated events,” Margules said. “This tournament provides boxing fans with a series of related events. It’s a bracket, just like the NCAA Tournament. That’s what fans love to follow.”

Margules, Page and the rest of the event organizers try to identify the world’s eight top boxers in the three weight classes that make up the Super Series – bantamweight, super-lightweight and cruiserweight – and then put them into a bracket format.

The winner wins the Muhammad Ali Trophy, which was presented by two of Ali’s daughter in the first year of the Series last year with the family’s blessing.

So the winners of the local card in April will advance to the finals to be held in September or October at an undetermined site.

“There are no easy fights,” Margules said. “Sometimes it’s up to the bravery of the fighters. I go to a world champions and I say look, ‘I’ve got two other world champions in an eight-man tournament. I’ll tell you who to fight and there’s going to be brackets.”

Donaire recently claimed the WBA bantamweight title with an upset quarterfinal win over No. 1 seed Ryan Burnett of England.

“It’s a lot easier to win a world title than to win three fights against world champions in this tournament,” Margules suggested.

In other words, perhaps a true undisputed world champion.

“And even if it’s disputed, there’s really no argument,” Page said.