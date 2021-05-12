John Joseph picked the perfect time to have one of the best performances in his life.
Now, if the sophomore from Pineville can come close to duplicating it, UL's Ragin' Cajuns will mount a bigger challenge in this weekend's Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Mobile.
The Cajuns had plenty of solid efforts in their last pre-Sun Belt tune-up meet at Southeastern Louisiana, but it would be hard to top Joseph, who won the long jump with a 24-4.5 leap and the triple jump with a 50-8.
“It definitely stands out,” Joseph said. “The best I have jumped in both events. I have been putting pieces together so that I do that,and it just happened to come together.
“It wasn't a surprise. I know what I can do but, with track or any other sport for that matter, it's about the execution,”
The Sun Belt meet began on Thursday. Joseph sees action today at 3 p.m. In the long jump, then will compete in the triple jump Saturday at 11:30 to help start the meet's final day.
He's on a roll with either event.
“I think I prefer the triple a little bit more, even though they are very close,” he said. “Possibly because I'm better, but mostly because there is so much to improve on and it just feels l ike you're flying when you get a big jump.”
“The biggest improvement – we're running faster and being more consistent. I am already mechanically sound and somewhat athletic, but that alone can only get you so far.”
Thanks to performers like Joseph, the Cajuns are hopeful of a strong showing.
“My outlook is to go out and jump my best,” he said. “If I do whatt I know I can do, I know it will be a good meet and I can help my team get a ring.
“Hopefully I jump far as well, but track is a team sport.”
Coming off the SLU tune-up, hopes run high.
“Definitely I think I'll have momentum,” Joseph said. “The last few meets I have only gotten better as I impliment my training in meets. Now I have to just be normal.”
It's the kind of momentum Joseph felt once before, in high school.
“It was my very last meet in high school,” he said, “when I jumped two feet further than my PR and won both the long and triple jumps.”
Can history repeat itself?