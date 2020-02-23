The bad news for the 2019-20 UL men's basketball team just never seems to end.
Junior forward Tirus Smith has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Smith's absence certainly played a key role in Saturday's 83-77 road loss to last-place ULM, which entered the game in last place in the Sun Belt standings. The Warhawks outrebounded the Cajuns 40-34 in the game.
The 6-foot-8 Smith was averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. He had highs of 17 points against Troy on Feb. 15, 14 rebounds against South Alabama on Feb. 13 and 35 minutes against Texas State on Jan. 18.
Smith missed the entire preseason practice and the first four games of the season due to an undisclosed medical condition.
He averaged 21.6 minutes a game — somewhat due to that condition early on but mostly due to consistent foul trouble. Smith fouled out of five games and ended seven others with four fouls.
Smith is the latest of a long line of roster trouble for the Cajuns (11-17, 6-11) this season.
Javonne Lowery, Kobe Julien and Durey Cadwell were lost for the season with injuries, Trajan Wesley missed six weeks with concussion issues, Cedric Russell missed a game with a foot injury, P.J. Hardy was suspended the first four games and then missed seven with an injury, Calvin Temple missed multiple games with a quad injury, Chris Spenkuch is currently out with a concussion, Mylik Wilson missed four games with a knee injury and Mason Aucoin suffered a back injury.
The Cajuns will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Arkansas State at Cajundome.