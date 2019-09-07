Sometimes the hype is true.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns have a really good trio of running backs.

Certainly the visiting Liberty Flames heard about that all week long in preparation for Saturday’s showdown at Cajun Field.

Indeed, it was no myth. UL’s running game was in rare form Saturday, exploding for 407 yards in lifting the Cajuns to a convincing 35-14 victory over Liberty.

Trey Ragas led the dynamic rushing effort with 129 yards and a touchdown, powered by a 75-yard touchdown run.

Raymond Calais shined as well with 111 yards, led by a 68-yard run.

Elijah Mitchell, meanwhile, pitched in 74 yards on 15 carries. And for good measure, freshman Chris Smith added 50 yards on five carries.

The Cajuns made it 11 wins in the last 12 home openers thanks to a solid performance by the defense as well.

After giving up an opening-drive touchdown for the second week in a row, the defense only allowed one other score the rest of the night and that was a 66-yard touchdown that ended a three-play scoring drive.

UL’s defense held Liberty to 2-of-11 on third-down conversions and 1-of-4 on fourth down.