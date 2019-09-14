If Saturday’s last home non-conference game of the season against Texas Southern was indeed the final tune-up for UL coach Billy Napier’s squad before heading to Ohio University next Saturday, the Ragin’ Cajuns departed Cajun Field as a well-oiled machine.
The Cajuns easily covered the gigantic 47.5-point spread and broke the modern-day school record for points in a game with a 77-6 win over the visiting Tigers of the SWAC.
“I’m very pleased,” Napier said. “I challenged the players to start fast and leave no doubt tonight and I think we did that.”
It was also the largest margin of victory in school history.
(For the record, the most points ever came in 1918 with 107 points against Patterson, which plays at Lafayette High on Friday.)
The previous record was a 70-7 win over Nicholls State in the 2013 home opener, ironically also played on Sept. 14.
“It’s great,” Napier said of the records set. “That’s all good, but I’m more interested in the relationships that we built in that locker room. The players and the camaraderie and the togetherness. We did the basic things well. We executed the game plan that we had installed in all three phases.”
One of the stated goals in this one was to get off to a good start. The Cajuns did that and much more in putting up 34 first downs and 748 total yards in the contest. That total yardage figure was only 11 yards shy of breaking the all-time school record of 759, established last year against New Mexico State.
“That doesn’t just happen,” Napier said. “There are no short cuts – no short cuts in life, no short cuts in the offseason and certainly no short cuts on game day. You’ve got to go do it. I thought our guys accepted the challenge in all three phases.”
In 13 total offensive possessions in the game, UL scored 11 touchdowns. Both times the Cajuns didn’t score, each drive was halted by the clock – at the end of the first half and at the end of the game.
“We know what they were saying, but we weren’t worried about that,” UL linebacker Andre Jones said. “Ain’t nobody going to give us something, we’ve got to earn it. So we just made it happen. When we got up, we’re still thinking like it’s zero-zero. Go out there and put more points on the board.
“Don’t get too comfortable, don’t ever get comfortable.”
Junior quarterback Levi Lewis hit on 10 of 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
“It came from unseen hours,” Lewis said of the dynamic offense. “It always comes into play. Our preparation took over a lot. This game was won way before it was played, just the preparation leading up to the game.
“Every week we’re getting better and better in all three phases.”
Coming off the bench, T.J. Wisham led the Cajuns (2-1) in rushing with 103 yards on 10 carries.
“It was awesome to see them (reserves perform),” UL junior running back Elijah Mitchell. “We’re really proud of them. They work very hard in practice. We see them everyday. They’re really nice and it makes you smile knowing that if one of us go down, we have another person go in right behind us.”
Trey Ragas rushed for 81 yards and a score on five carries, followed by Mitchell with 73 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Texas Southern (0-3) got field goals of 44 and 40 yards from Richard Garcia to account for its scoring.
For Napier, it was the result of the expert execution that brought the biggest smile to his face.
“What’s exciting to me and what I’m the most proud of is to see some of these players who maybe don’t get an opportunity to play week in and week out,” Napier said. “We’ve got so many people on our team that have a unique role. They may be on scout team or they may be on the job-taker team.
“They bust their tail every single week to try to get the team ready. To see those guys get an opportunity to play tonight, I thought was pretty special. And then to see their teammates celebrate with them … pretty special moment for our football team.”