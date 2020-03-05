UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead was hoping that somehow playing at E.K. Long Gym on Thursday would be an advantage.
But deep down, something told him all along it wouldn’t be.
His gut proved correct when his Ragin’ Cajuns lost a tough 73-66 decision to the UTA Mavericks.
“It’s hard to play in here,” Brodhead said. “People don’t realize. They think we have an advantage, but we don’t. These kids have never played in here. They have no clue. They (UL player) didn’t know what was going to hit them. They (UTA) didn’t know and we didn’t know.
“It’s difficult. It’s difficult to coach in here. It’s not fun, but we had to do it. It was no advantage for us at all.”
With the loss, UL dropped to 16-12 overall and 9-8 in Sun Belt play, while UTA improved to 19-10 and 13-4. The Mavs were already locked into the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, while the Cajuns remain in a two-way tie for fourth place with Little Rock.
UL hosts Texas State (13-15, 6-11), which has now won five of its last six games, at 2 p.m. Saturday back at the Cajundome. Little Rock stays home to meet South Alabama (13-16, 8-9), which lost at Arkansas State on Thursday.
“We need to (bounce back),” Brodhead said. “We’ve got to get ready. Texas State is going to come in here and they need to win too. They’re on the border of ninth and 10th now. They’ve been rolling.
“That’s an opportunity if Little Rock does lose to South (Alabama), we still have a chance to host. We still have that opportunity.”
Some sloppy ball handling at times cost UL a chance to upset UTA, which held a 16-12 edge in points off turnovers, as well as a 16-5 bulge in second-chance points.
“Yeah and that hurt our defense too,” Brodhead said. “They got loose a couple of times. A lot of the second-chance points hurt us. We were making stops and they were getting second chance.”
The Mavs outrebounded the Cajuns 36-25.
“We just didn’t do a good job of blocking out, and that’s what we worked on all week,” Brodhead said. “If we block out the bigs, it’s the women’s game. They’re not going to jump over you like a guy, but you’ve got to block out. The backside block outs we kind of missed. That was the disappointing thing for me. We made some stops and just didn’t get the rebound.”
After the opening bucket, the Cajuns led for the rest of the first half, thanks to four 3-pointers – two by Brandi Williams – in the first quarter to build an 18-10 lead.
By the half, UL had hit six of its eight tries behind the arc, but only led 37-34 due to nine critical turnovers.
Williams finished with 11 points, while Skyler Goodwin led UL with 13 points behind 8-of-8 shooting at the line.
“The kids want to go and they get confused,” Brodhead again referred to the unusual venue. “As much as we want them to talk on the floor, they’re not very good at it, so now you’re relying on them to communicate with one another and not the coaches, so it makes it a little bit more difficult.”
Also working against UL in the loss was losing forward Kimberly Burton early in the first quarter with a nose injury and she was checked for a concussion.
Ironically, that led to the one bright spot for the Cajuns in the loss with the play of senior forward Kendall Bess with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.
“It gave her (Bess) an opportunity and I thought she played extremely well on the defensive side and the offensive side,” Brodhead said. “She was very aggressive. That’s what you want from a senior. She’s a leader on our team. She brings a lot to the table. I think she brought that tonight. We’re going to need that on Saturday and as we get into the tournament.”
Of course, it’s going to be a very difficult kind of a challenge in Texas State on Saturday.
“We’ve got to defend,” Brodhead said. “They’re going to play small ball. They’re not that big. They’ve got some shooters, so we’re going to have to go cover out on shooters and put some pressure on them. Try to make it a little faster game, not a halfcourt game.
“We’ve got to push it down the floor, get our guards more aggressive and get Ty Doucet some more touches.”